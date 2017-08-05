Jack Davis: NASA Responds To 9-Year-Old ‘Guardian Of The Galaxy’ Applying For Planetary Protection Officer

He’s not as strong and burly as Drax the Destroyer and has a wider vocabulary than Groot. Yet, 9-year-old self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy” Jack Davis got NASA’s attention earlier in the week, as the fourth-grader had an interesting way of expressing his intent to work as the space agency’s new Planetary Protection Officer.

Earlier this week, NASA’s latest job opening turned a lot of heads, as the agency announced on the U.S. government’s jobs site that it is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer, or PPO for short. As explained by the Inquisitr in a recent report, the PPO’s job is to protect astronauts and robots from the dangers of extraterrestrial organisms, while in turn protecting the people of Earth from being contaminated by these microbes.

Granted, the job isn’t as exciting as what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were shown doing in Men in Black, nor is it the interplanetary adventure played out in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. But for a young boy from New Jersey named Jack Davis, NASA’s job opening brought to mind all the space and alien movies he’s ever watched and inspired him to send an application letter to the space agency, according to a report from CNN.

Aside from describing himself as a “Guardian of the Galaxy” and highlighting his experience watching “space and alien movies,” the 9-year-old boy added that he’s also a fan of the television show Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and that he hopes to be able to watch Men in Black someday.

An avid video gamer, Jack Davis noted that he has the motor skills and ability to learn new things quickly, while also adding another interesting qualification he felt would help him land the job as Planetary Protection Officer.

“I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

Having read Jack Davis’ letter, NASA Planetary Science Director James L. Green replied to his job application and explained that the job isn’t exactly what he may have been thinking. The aliens Planetary Protection Officers fight off aren’t the ones you see in Hollywood movies, but rather the microbes that may be found in samples from other parts of our solar system.

“It’s about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars. It’s also about protecting other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System.”

Green concluded his letter to Jack Davis by saying that he hopes he’d consider working for NASA in the future and that he’d “study hard and do well in school.”

NASA has the perfect response for 4th grader Jack Davis, who applied to be the "planetary protector"

>https://t.co/G1ccjOx8ro pic.twitter.com/JfAXgn770B — Brenda Yahm (@BrendaYahm) August 5, 2017

How does Jack Davis feel now that NASA has responded to his job application, and now that he knows being a Planetary Protection Officer doesn’t entail fighting off evil aliens in space? Speaking to ABC News in an interview, Jack said that he applied for the job for the simple reason that he thought it would be “really cool” to work for the space agency.

“I feel like — I am the only one who really wants a job at NASA this young.”

That all said, Jack Davis’ NASA dreams will have to wait a while. But for those who may also be interested in protecting Earth from alien microbes, the U.S. government jobs site states that the Planetary Protection Officer job pays $124,406 to $187,000 annually and that the job opening will remain live on the site until Monday, August 14.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]