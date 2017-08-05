Steve Harvey Says Beyonce Is A ‘Very Hands On’ Mom

Steve Harvey is opening up about Beyonce and Jay-Z and revealing how the two are doing following the birth of their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in June.

Steve, who welcomed twin daughters with wife Marjorie in 1982, spoke out about the couple in a new interview and revealed that the pop star is actually “very hands on” when it comes to her mommy duties.

Harvey said that he and the musicians share mutual friends who have expressed to him how good of a mother the star is to her twins and her 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“From everybody that I talk to that’s close to them, B’s a great mother,” the Little Big Shots host told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the mom of three is “very hands on” with all of her kids.

The host made the admission after revealing to the site that interviewing the couple together would be his dream for his new talk show, Steve, which he described as being “an hour of funny.” He announced last year that his former talk show, Steve Harvey, will not be continuing on after five seasons on the air.

“[We’d] talk about family. I’d love to just hear their take on being parents,” Harvey explains of why having the couple on the show together would be his ultimate dream interview.

“They’ve got twins. My first kids were twins. You can’t imagine how difficult that is,” he continued but admitted that Beyonce and Jay-Z’s experience with their newborns is probably a little different to his more than 30 years ago.

“I didn’t have any money when I had twins, so they probably got a nice amount of help,” he teased.

Steve then went on to offer up some advice to the rapper when it comes to fatherhood, admitting that having a son “changes a man.”

“The girls make a father become a protector,” Harvey said. “When you have a son you become a great teacher.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been pretty quiet about becoming parents for a second time and have not officially spoken out about their babies in interviews or statements. They did, however, share the very first photo of the twins on the “Drunk In Love” star’s Instagram page on July 14.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she captioned the photo, which showed her cradling her newborns in front of a flower arch.

The image has gone on to become one of the most liked photos in the history of Instagram and has already garnered more than 10 million likes.

Back in June, it was reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z shut down the entire fifth floor of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles in order to have privacy as she prepared to give birth to Blue Ivy’s brother and sister.

Shortly after the news broke, the singer’s estranged father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the birth of the his new grandchildren on Twitter.

“They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” Beyonce’s dad tweeted on June 18. He also added a graphic that read, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIDAL]