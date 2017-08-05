Caitlyn Jenner Claims ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Was A Mistake: ‘I Hate Trump’

Caitlyn Jenner finally broke her silence on the controversial “Make America Great Again” hat and sets the record straight about her stance on Donald Trump’s transgender military ban.

Earlier this week, the 67-year-old former decathlete was spotted in Malibu flaunting a “MAGA” cap while driving around in a 1960 Austin-Healey convertible.

The famous transgender was instantly bombarded with criticisms after wearing Trump’s iconic hat, especially since she has been very vocal about her opposition to the president’s transgender military ban.

Now, Caitlyn claims that’s there’s a rational explanation behind her decision to wear the hat. The Olympic gold medalist revealed to TMZ that she did not sport the “MAGA” cap as a show of support for Trump.

The I Am Cait star claimed that it was actually a mistake related to “golf, a convertible, Starbucks, and a purse.”

According to Jenner, she was driving from her Malibu mansion to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Since she’ll be driving her convertible, the reality star wanted to wear something that would protect her hair.

Apparently, before leaving the house, Caitlyn rummaged through several hats in her closet and grabbed one without checking the design on it. Little did she know that she picked the controversial “MAGA” cap.

Caitlyn Jenner obviously doesn't care about the backlash, sporting one of Donald Trump's Make America Great Again hats after he banned transgender military members. #tmz #caitlynjenner #kardashian #trump A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

By the time Caitlyn saw the inscription on the hat, it was too late. Jenner revealed that she was “horrified” upon seeing the hat and knew that she had a dilemma on her hands — wear the “MAGA” hat home or screw up her hairdo.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ended up wearing the hat, thinking that no one would recognize her.

Shortly after driving with the hat on, Caitlyn decided to drop by Starbucks for a latte. However, knowing that the hat would stir up controversy, she switched to the golf visor before entering the shop, then changed back to the “MAGA” cap when she left.

Getting my rounds in before I kick off my nationwide book tour in a few weeks! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Unfortunately, Caitlyn’s mishap didn’t stop there. Jenner told the news outlet that as she was driving home, she realized that she left her purse at Starbucks. Apparently, the reality star’s purse contained important stuff, including her cellphone.

Panicked, Caitlyn drove back to the shop to retrieve her purse, without taking off the “MAGA” hat. That’s when photographers snapped her now controversial photos.

@TIME's 100 Most Influential People list is out…. I'm so honored to be a part this group!! #time100 See the full list here: http://ti.me/1T4lrL4 A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 21, 2016 at 3:07pm PDT

Now that the damage has been done, Caitlyn reportedly plans to sign the “MAGA” hat, auction it off, and give the proceeds to a transgender charity. She also expressed her apology for the confusion it has caused.

“I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I’m getting rid of the hat.”

[Featured Image by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Images]