Kenya Moore’s Marriage To Husband Marc Daly Staged? A Blind Item Suggests The Relationship Is For Money

Kenya Moore surprised many fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta when she married businessman Marc Daly after dating for six months. Since the former beauty queen is regularly accused of faking her relationships, some were skeptical about the validity of their marriage.

According to BET, a blind item alleges that Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly is staged and their relationship is a ploy to make money. Marriages often bring high ratings to reality TV shows and BET reports that the marriage may not be legally binding.

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly in St. Lucia and many of her friends and family did not make it to the wedding, including her father, who appears with her on RealHousewives of Atlanta. Although Season 10 has started filming, some reports suggest that Marc Daly has some issues with the portrayal of black men in the series.

Kenya is set to have a ceremonial marriage to Marc Daly on the next season of RHOA. Therefore, it is likely that he will appear in series at some point. Kenya was also at odds with the Bravo network and was reportedly told to choose between her marriage or the series.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Kenya’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan stated that she began her relationship with Marc Daly while they were still together in an Instagram rant earlier this year.

Kenya has addressed the rumors that her relationship with Marc is staged in an interview with People magazine two months ago. “I always strongly believed I don’t want to get married just for the sake of getting married,” Moore said to People. “I will not do it for cameras, I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself.”

Kenya Moore also wants to start a family with Marc, and her fertility treatment will likely be part of her storyline in Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality TV star and model said that she kept Marc’s identity a secret to protect him from media scrutiny.

Kim Zolciak, who is feuding with Kenya, accused her of having a fake marriage. Kandi Burruss also revealed that she didn’t know Kenya was married until it was announced to the public.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]