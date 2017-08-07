‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Will Amy Roloff And Boyfriend Chris Marek Get Married Soon?

The Little People, Big World family recently celebrated Molly Roloff’s marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Joel Silvius. This occasion brought the whole Roloff family together, including their divorced parents, Amy and Matt Roloff. This joyous occasion, however, raised a question among their followers: Who is getting married next: Amy and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, or Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler?

Many fans are getting curious as to which Little People, Big World couple will get married next after Molly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend. During Molly’s wedding at the Roloff family farm, Amy Roloff and Matt brought their new significant others, which raised questions among fans as to whether their respective relationships were already getting serious.

There have been rumors in the past that Amy and Chris were on the verge of breaking up, but the Little People, Big World stars proved that their relationship was able to stand the test of time. This made a lot of fans wonder whether Chris was ready to pop the question anytime soon.

In an earlier episode of LPBW, Amy admitted that she had her doubts and insecurities over her relationship with Chris. Amy wondered whether Chris felt uncomfortable with her height and whether he was bothered to hear negative comments about her and their relationship.

Chris told Amy that the comments bothered him at first, but they no longer do now. Chris reassured the Little People, Big World star that he loves her for who she is and not for what people think about her or their relationship.

Many fans believe that it is only a matter of time before Chris and Amy get married, especially now that Amy and her former husband, Matt, have moved on with their lives. As Radar Online notes in its report, Matt and Amy were able to put all the bitterness aside for Molly’s wedding.

There were rumors that there would be some intense drama between Amy and Matt during their daughter’s wedding, as earlier Little People, Big World footage showed Amy admitting to the cameras that she felt awkward after knowing that Matt’s new girlfriend was her friend and employee at the farm. However, many fans were pleased to see that Amy and Matt were able to put their best foot forward for the sake of their daughter’s wedding.

Do you think Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will be the next to get married?

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]