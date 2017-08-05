‘Pawn Stars’ Star Rick Harrison Might End Up Buying OJ Simpson’s Getaway Ford Bronco

Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison might finally end up buying a piece of American crime history in an upcoming episode of the hit reality TV series. In the upcoming August 14 episode of Pawn Stars, titled “If The Pawn Don’t Fit,” Rick would be facing a dilemma when he is given a chance to purchase the very same white Ford Bronco that former football star O.J. Simpson used in his infamous slow-speed chase back in 1994.

According to a report from Radar Online, the historical vehicle is owned by Mike Gilbert, who served as O.J. Simpson’s sports agent in the past. After his former client had gone to jail, Gilbert purchased the vehicle for $70,000. Since then, the white Bronco has sat in his garage, protected from the elements, only being checked once a year to see if it was still functioning.

Currently, the Bronco is on display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee, where it is set to go on auction. That is, of course, unless Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison decides to purchase it first. According to a report from The Sun, however, the Bronco’s owner has set the asking price of the vehicle for the upcoming auction at around $700,000.

If Harrison does indeed purchase the vehicle at the price asked by the owner, it would arguably be the biggest payout in the history of the reality TV show to date. During the course of Pawn Stars‘ long tenure in the History Channel, the largest payout Rick has ever done was for more than 200 pounds of pure silver, which he bought for a princely sum of $111,000.

Considering the asking price of the Ford Bronco in the upcoming auction, Rick would most likely end up paying far more than $111,000 to acquire the iconic, infamous vehicle. If any, Rick Harrison could take assurance in the fact that OJ Simpson’s memorabilia are currently experiencing a rise in popularity, partly due to the recent release of a documentary, a TV series, and the ex-footballer’s upcoming parole from jail.

The white Ford Bronco became iconic among Americans after OJ Simpson, together with his friend AC Cowlings, led the police on a slow-speed chase on June 17, 1994. The incident, which was filmed on television, became the highest rated program of the year, attracting 95 million viewers.

The OJ Simpson Ford Bronco Pawn Stars episode, “If The Pawn Don’t Fit,” is set to air on August 14 at 10 p.m. ET on History.

