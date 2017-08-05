Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Defy Age With Cute Dance Video On Instagram, Fans Love It

Fans apparently love to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton together, no matter what they do. The No Doubt singer has shared a cute little Boomerang video on Instagram, and her followers have instantly fallen in love with the video that has the couple dance like little kids.

Gwen Stefani tried to match steps with Blake Shelton, 41, in the video and tagged her “dancing partner.” She captioned it just with “gx.” The singer looked stunning in a red fringe dress. The ponytail girl complemented the dress with black thigh-high boots. Shelton, on the other hand, was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a black casual shirt.

Fans did not miss a chance to let the couple know that they looked amazing together. Even the childlike dance moves made them look cute. Some of Gwen Stefani fans used the hashtag #couplegoals to show their love for the video. Gwen’s red dress impressed many among her followers.

Not everyone was impressed with Blake’s dance moves. One of them commented that only one of them looked “super graceful.” It is up to everyone to understand who the other one is. According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton’s dance moves were “impressively bad.” He apparently looked like a “goofball shaking his booty and kicking his feet.”

Blake, however, managed to impress some with his “weird” moves.

“Rhythm is a dancer. In this case, their name is Blake.”

Some fans appreciate the fact that the couple acts “real” with each other. One of them, who was present at The Voice 2017, said both of them looked amazing at the show. Gwen, after having three kids with Gavin Rossdale, met Blake on the set of the talent hunt show. The couple has been inseparable ever since.

As the couple looks charming together, they are also working together on an upcoming album. It was earlier revealed that Blake Shelton co-wrote one of the songs with Gwen for her Christmas album. According to Entertainment Tonight, one of the songs on the album is called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Justin Tranter and Busbee co-wrote the song with Gwen and Blake.

The 47-year-old singer earlier showed her amazing bikini body as she hit Newport Beach, California. According to the Daily Mail Online, Gwen looked like a “boho beach babe” by wrapping herself in a bright-colored shawl.

