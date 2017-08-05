‘Flashpoint’ Movie Rumors: Wonder Woman To Appear In The Flash’s Solo Film In 2020

After going through two directors, the standalone film for The Flash has been revamped into a Flashpoint movie which is scheduled for release on 2020. The story for the upcoming film starring the scarlet speedster would revolve around the comic book storyline back in 2011 where there are alternate versions of heroes and villains in the DC universe. Based on the latest reports, someone from The Flash’s Justice League team, Gal Gadot, might appear in the Flashpoint movie.

The Flash’s solo movie was supposed to air in March 2018 following the Justice League movie which is scheduled for release in a few months. Unfortunately, creative differences resulted in the departure of Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa. During the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Warner Bros. revealed they are planning to push through with the solo movie for The Flash and it will be entitled Flashpoint.

The Flashpoint arc refers to the time when The Flash went back in time to save his mother’s life from Reverse-Flash. His actions caused ripples through time and created an alternate timeline where the world changed for the worse. The Flash had to go back in time once more to reset everything back to its original state. As noted in Screen Rant, Flashpoint might have a summer release although nothing has been confirmed as of date. Given the current storyline for Flashpoint, The Flash solo movie definitely needs a capable director to give justice to the film adaptation.

Based on new reports, it appears like the recent success of Wonder Woman plays a central role in the Flashpoint film. Wonder Woman will not be the only DC superhero in the movie but Forbes reported Wonder Woman is going to be in the movie as well as many other films in the DC universe due to the character’s wide acceptance.

Reports also suggest Patty Jenkins is interested in directing the Wonder Woman sequel although she is still negotiating with DC Entertainment. Wonder Woman II is expected to start filming by 2018. Gal Gadot will also be onscreen in the Justice League film which will air in less than four months.

While the prospect of seeing the Flashpoint movie is quite interesting, it’s worth noting that nothing has been finalized yet as of this date.

Wonder Woman has been one of the most successful DC films in the recent years. The movie was a big hit which is why a sequel is slated for a 2019 release.