’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Spoilers: Russ And Paola At Odds Over New Video Shoot

The latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers suggest once again that Russ Mayfield’s conservative upbringing and beliefs aren’t conducive to wife Paola’s line of work.

In a teaser clip for this Sunday’s episode of the popular TLC series, Russ can be seen telling his wife, Paola Mayfield, that he will not allow her to wear lingerie in a music video she had landed a role in. As Pao explained in the clip shared by Fox News, it’s important that Russ understands that she’s doing a job and trying to further her career, even if he was brought up in a conservative household.

“I need Russ to understand that this is part of my job, this is part of my career. But it’s gonna be really hard to change someone that was raised for so many years in that culture, and that conservative atmosphere.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? clip also spoils the kind of music video Paola Mayfield will be appearing in — a reggaeton video. She explains this genre of music as one that she can identify with as a Colombian native, due to its sexually-charged, danceable nature.

As quoted by Fox News, Russ Mayfield was able to get a preview of what he could expect from his wife’s new music video. And as he sees it, it’s not something he’s exactly comfortable with, due to the “risque” content of the sample reggaeton videos he watched.

“Pao showed me some reggaeton videos and yeah, they’re pretty risque so yeah, I have some concerns. I want to see my wife doing artistic things. I want her to look classy, I want her to look good.”

The clip also shows Paola explaining to Russ that the video shoot takes place “in a couple of weeks” in New Jersey, just around the time Russ should be starting his new job in Miami. This doesn’t appear to sit well with Russ, same with Pao’s admission that the person who got her the part in the reggaeton music video had contacted her via social media, as he feels that people use these platforms to “take advantage” of others.

Despite Paola Mayfield’s attempt to reassure her husband that there’s nothing to worry about and that she did her research and would be paid in advance, Russ laid down one important rule, on top of all his concerns over the video shoot — Pao shouldn’t be wearing lingerie in the video.

“Lingerie is meant for the bedroom…so that’s where I draw the line.”

This won’t be the first time 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers or episode recaps have suggested some uneasiness on Russ Mayfield’s part regarding his wife’s modeling career. As the Inquisitr recapped earlier in the week, last Sunday’s episode saw Russ noticeably uncomfortable, as he watched his wife pose for a photographer in a butt-baring swimsuit.

Nonetheless, it would seem that Russ is trying his best to adjust to Pao’s more liberated upbringing and lifestyle, according to a previous report from Heavy. While he admits to maintaining conservative beliefs as an adult, he added that he’s “not going to change her” even if he still likes to “make sure she keeps it classy.”

What are your thoughts on this new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler? Do you think Russ is right to have reservations about Paola’s new music video gig, or is he overreacting when he asks her not to wear lingerie in the video?

