Huge WWE Update On The Possible Return of Rey Mysterio Jr.

The WWE has shown interest in bringing former world heavyweight champion Rey Mysterio back to the company. The idea was to find someone like Rey with a huge name in Mexico to represent the company for their Latino audience and fans. However, Sports Illustrated reported on Friday that this move is not going to happen after all.

WWE’s problems with Rey’s contract

According to Sports Illustrated, there is one huge reason that the WWE has decided not to bring back Rey Mysterio, and it has nothing to do with anything Rey has done personally. The WWE rumors are that Vince McMahon refuses to negotiate with Konnan, who is representing Mysterio in his contract discussions right now.

Konnan is a former WCW star and was supposed to be a huge star for the WWE as well in the past. However, after the WWE invested a lot of money in Konnan’s “Max Moon” character, Konnan chose to pass up the chance to come to the WWE and stayed in Mexico. This angered McMahon, who felt that Konnan deceived him and then cost the WWE money they could have spent elsewhere.

Rey’s last stint in the WWE

Rey Mysterio also had problems with the WWE in the past but both sides seemed willing to overlook those if Rey wanted to return to the company. Mysterio spent a lot of time injured and wanted to leave the WWE at the end of his last contract there. While Triple H told Rey he could go, Vince McMahon chose to automatically renew the contract, which is a right of the WWE when a wrestler misses a lot of time due to injuries.

The WWE eventually came to the decision to release Rey Mysterio but there were bad feelings on both sides. Mysterio felt he was held hostage and McMahon wanted to use him to sell more merchandise and promote the WWE to Latino audiences.

Since his WWE exit, Rey Mysterio signed with Lucha Underground, where Konnan works as well. While in Lucha Underground, Rey has had some great matches with a variety of talented superstars like Prince Puma and proved that he still has something to give.

Rey to GFW Impact Wrestling?

However, it won’t be with the WWE if Sports Illustrated is to be believed. Instead, it looks like Rey Mysterio might be headed to GFW Impact Wrestling. The company has already reportedly offered Mysterio a contract and it could be a huge one for Mysterio.

With the controversy surrounding current GFW Impact Wrestling world champion Alberto El Patron, this could be the right time to sign Rey. GFW wants to promote a major superstar to their Mexican fans, and Rey could be the perfect replacement if the company moves on from Alberto El Patron.

