‘BB19’ Spoilers: Week 6 Nominations Revealed, Earlier ‘BB19’ Rumors Confirmed By Live Feeds Update

BB19 spoilers have now revealed the Week 6 nominations for eviction. There had been a number of Big Brother 19 rumors about which direction Head of Household Josh Martinez was going to take on Friday night (August 4), but the live feeds have now revealed that answer. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latest Temptation Competition took place earlier in the day. It was a long one, causing CBS and the production team to take down the live feeds for most of the day.

Highlighting this round of BB19 spoilers is that Cody Nickson won the Temptation Competition and Jessica Graf finished in last place. As a result, Cody is now safe for the week, and Jessica becomes the third nominee for eviction. Cody can still play for the Power of Veto if he is selected as one of the two additional participants, giving him a chance to return the favor for Jessica using the Halting Hex to save him. It turns out, though, that more BB19 spoilers indicate that Jessica may not even be the primary target.

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates confirms that Josh Martinez has made his two nominations for eviction. At the Week 6 Nomination Ceremony, Josh placed Mark Jansen and Elena Davies on the block, carrying out a plan he had discussed with Christmas Abbott earlier in the day. Could it actually be true that Josh wants to get Elena out at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony?

Josh told Christmas his target is Elena, so he hopes Cody/Jess save themselves. He is not telling Paul. Recap: https://t.co/jmRx65ArxH #BB19 pic.twitter.com/v7DGI8G8Pr — Big Brother Updates (@BB_Updates) August 4, 2017

Heading into the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 5), the three nominees for eviction are Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, and Jessica Graf. Josh Martinez and two other randomly drawn houseguests will compete for the Power of Veto, presenting more BB19 spoilers for the live feed subscribers to enjoy. This is a huge Veto Competition because there are two showmances at risk of getting broken up. If Jessica or Cody find a way to win the Power of Veto, the BB19 house will have to decide if Mark or Elena misses the jury house.

Paul to HOH group: “okay I just did major damage control with Elena, like MAAAAJOR damage control” #bb19 pic.twitter.com/BbNrPh8Hsu — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 5, 2017

This wouldn’t be a week of Big Brother 19 without Paul Abrahamian trying to work his magic behind the scenes. Currently, Paul is working hard on Elena Davies to make her feel safe, with the ultimate plan to keep her as an ally in case she survives the Eviction Ceremony. He just alluded to saving her if he wins the Power of Veto, but never actually said those exact words, giving him an “out” if the situation does come up. The entire conversation could lead to a lot of drama over the next 48 hours.

There are a lot of conversations taking place on the live feeds right now, with each of the houseguests not on the block having a different idea of how things should progress. It is going to be very interesting to see what happens after the Veto Competition and whether everyone can get on the same page about who to evict on August 10. For now, Jessica Graf, Mark Jansen, and Elena Davies are all at risk of being the last evicted houseguest before the BB19 jury starts forming. Stay tuned, many more Big Brother 19 spoilers are coming.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]