Nene Leakes’ Husband Possibly Suffers Stroke: ‘RHOA’ Films Everything For Reality Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran star Nene Leakes just suffered through a really scary experience. According to Radar Online, Nene’s husband Gregg possibly suffered a stroke, and there is a chance that fans will be able to see the incident on the show itself.

Gregg Leakes Health Concerns

According to sources, Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg, 62, suffered what doctors allegedly called a stroke and the cameras were rolling the entire time for RHOA as Gregg was rushed to the emergency room at the hospital. According to the reports, Gregg’s stroke will play a big storyline in Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The good news is that Gregg should have a full recovery from the scary medical emergency. This also isn’t the first time that a member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has suffered a stroke.

Kim Zolciak’s response

Kim Zolciak, who is only 39-years-old, suffered a “mini-stroke” in 2015 while she was competing on the reality competition TV show Dancing with the Stars. According to Fox News, Zolciak had a “transient ischemic attack” (TIA) while competing on the show. There is some thought that her plastic surgery history led to the stroke.

Zolciak wanted to make sure that she could help others who might be suffering stroke-like symptoms. She took to Instagram and posted a list of possible stroke symptoms for anyone to learn from to help possibly save their lives or the lives of someone they love. That post was made on July 16 – just three weeks ago.

Nene Leakes “liked” the Instagram post, and this could be for a good reason. If Gregg Leakes did suffer from a stroke, it is clear that Kim Zolciak and other members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast would be the first to step up and be there for Nene.

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast sticks together

Sure, there are a lot of catfights and petty words spoken on RHOA but at the end of the day, these are all human beings who have gotten to know each other well over 10 seasons of storylines and something like this will bring everyone together.

There have been some conflicting stories, though. A representative for Nene Leakes said that it was not a stroke but that Gregg Leakes was suffering from an “issue.” Whatever the health issue Gregg is dealing with might be, the word is that Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras were rolling the entire time so fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

