‘DOOL’: Jordi Vilasuso Doesn’t Blame Ron Carlivati For Dario Hernandez’s Exit, But Does Have Some Regrets

Days Of Our Lives fans recently witnessed the exit of Jordi Vilasuso, who played Dario Hernandez. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the actor is already working again. Expect to see him in two movies. In a new interview, Vilasuso explained that he doesn’t blame new head writer Ron Carlivati for sending Dario away. However, he does have some regrets about his character on DOOL.

Speaking to CBS Soaps In Depth, Jordi explained that by the time Ron Carlivati came on board, there was nothing that could be done with Dario Hernandez. There were signs in the scripts that he could be on the way out, but Vilasuso was surprised that he was out of a job. Even though he knows that the new head writer couldn’t do anything with Dario or his storyline, he does have some regrets. One is that Dario should have been paired with someone who could have loved him back.

As fans recall, Dario had romantic feelings for Blanca (Ximena Duque), Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and Abby (Marci Miller). However, none of them felt the same way about him. Dario was attracted to women who were unavailable for some reason. It seems that Days Of Our Lives fans felt the same way.

“They said Dario was wronged… he should have been written to be more redeemable and given a chance to find love.”

The interesting thing about soap opera characters is they are rarely pure evil. People are complicated creatures and that is the way they should be written on television, too. It makes them a bit more relatable and realistic. Even supervillain Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was able to get love, even though Nicole left him in the end.

“He wasn’t going to come between Abigail and Chad [Billy Flynn]; that was solid. But I do think it would have been interesting if Abigail and Dario had a real fling, even if she’d done it out of spite. That would have created a lot of conflict.”

Will the actor ever reprise the role of Dario Hernandez on DOOL? If he was asked, he absolutely would come back. Luckily, the writers left an open door so that the character is able to return someday. In the meantime, would he be interested in appearing on other soap operas? The answer is yes. Vilasuso said that people tell him he would be great on The Young & The Restless, The Bold And The Beautiful, and General Hospital. He also admitted that he absolutely loves working on daytime TV.

What do you think of what Jordi Vilasuso said about his exit? Are you going to miss Dario on Days Of Our Lives?

Not everyday your face ends up on the cover of @soapdigest ! Even if it is on my way out, still appreciate the love! Thanks SOD! #DOOL #soaplife #Dariohernandez #ohface #groceryaisle A post shared by Jordi Vilasuso (@jordivilasuso) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

