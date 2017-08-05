‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: With Show Coming To An End, Ami Brown’s Cancer Battle Will Take Center Stage

Alaskan Bush People is rumored to be coming to an end very soon, but not before fans get a very intimate glimpse of Ami Brown’s battle with cancer.

The popular Discovery reality show has taken a much more serious turn this year as episodes focus on matriarch Ami Brown’s diagnosis and subsequent treatment for lung cancer. Now, it appears that this cancer battle will be the last fans see of the Brown family.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported, Alaskan Bush People will be wrapping up its run after Season 7, but before it is canceled they will get to see Brown’s battle play out beyond the Alaskan wilderness that fans of the show have come to know so well.

“As previously announced, this long-running reality series will call it quits after Season 7, but not before delivering what is shaping up to be the most dramatic set of episodes in show history,” the report noted, adding, “[Brown’s cancer battle] will be a prominent storyline on the upcoming season, with rumors even spreading that she’s somewhere in the lower 48 states, receiving treatment.”

There have been reports that Ami Brown’s cancer battle is taking a lot out of the Alaskan Bush People star, and she was recently spotted in Southern California looking frail and weakened from her vigorous regiment of radiation and chemotherapy, Radar Online reported.

Sheila McCormack, a producer on Alaskan Bush People, had already shared with viewers some of the trials that Brown is undergoing as she receives treatment.

“The radiation is five days a week for six weeks,” McCormack said (via Radar Online). “That’s the direct radiation, not the chemotherapy. After the radiation once a week she goes to another building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours.”

The Radar Online report noted that Ami is now confined to a wheelchair, though her spirits seem to be intact.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mom Ami Brown Cancer Update – Star Confined To Wheelchair In Shocking New Photo https://t.co/k1YkHR197I — Joani Glover (@JoaniGlover) August 4, 2017

There is more evidence to the rumors that Alaskan Bush People will focus heavily on Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis in the time before it is canceled. The site Monsters and Critics noted that the show’s current hiatus is allowing producers to capture more of Brown’s cancer battle and the family’s move outside of Alaska for her treatment.

Ami Brown from #AlaskanBushPeople poses for a picture with fans while in California undergoing cancer treatment: https://t.co/N3iM5TFqEP — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) August 2, 2017

There likely will be no return to Alaska. As Ami said before the Season 7 premiere of Alaskan Bush People, the family has shut down the homestead with no plans to return anytime in the future.

“We’ll shut the book on living in the forest and we’ll open a new book,” she said (via People magazine).

Fans who want to find out if the Alaskan Bush People rumors come true will not have much longer to wait. After a long break, the show is returning with a new episode on August 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]