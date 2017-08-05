‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: Deadly Villains Coming Back, Will Shemar Moore Be Back As Derek?

Fans can expect a few familiar faces to be back when Season 13 of the hit CBS police procedural series Criminal Minds arrives next month. Apparently, the cannibal serial killer Floyd Feylinn Ferell, who was introduced to the series in Season 3, will be back with actor Jamie Kennedy already confirmed to play the part once more. In addition, Shemar Moore reprising his role as Derek Morgan will always be welcome news for fans, and apparently, the actor is not ruling out the possibility, even teasing that it could happen.

Jamie Kennedy Returns As Floyd Feylinn Ferell

Fans better brace themselves for the return of one of the show’s craziest serial killers, the cannibal Floyd Feylinn Ferell. Jamie Kennedy, the actor who portrayed the serial killer’s role back in the third season, is now confirmed to be back in the coming season.

The confirmation for Kennedy’s return was made by showrunner Erica Messer in a TV Line interview. In fact, the showrunner already revealed that the killer will appear on Episode 6 of Criminal Minds Season 13 and promised that particular episode to be extra fun.

“It’s going to be so much fun. It’s going to dredge up a lot of reminders for the team and the struggles that people had with faith in that episode.”

Will BAU Catch Mr. Scratch?

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the upcoming season will finally see BAU apprehending one of the most elusive villains in the series. Mr. Scratch, who bolted out of jail in Season 11’s finale, has been targeting BAU members and their family members but has managed to remain at large.

The hint that BAU will finally catch Mr. Scratch in the coming season was provided by one of its cast. In an interview with TV Guide, actor Adam Rodriguez, who plays Luke Alvarez, teased that the team may be able to catch the elusive villain soon.

“I think we’re gonna get our hands on Mr. Scratch. Maybe.”

Shemar Moore Returns Next Season?

While fans may have become used to Shemar Moore’s departure from the series by now, the hunky actor returning in the coming season will always be a welcome idea. The good thing is that Derek Morgan coming back for an episode or two next season could happen as Moore teased in a TV Guide interview that he is always open to the possibility.

After leaving Criminal Minds in Season 11, Shemar has been busy playing the lead in CBS’ new series S.W.A.T. However, the actor already returned briefly to Criminal Minds when he reprised his role as Derek during Season 12’s finale. As such, the actor returning as a guest star in the upcoming season could happen.

Criminal Minds Season 13 premieres on September 27, occupying CBS’ 10 p.m. slot. Stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]