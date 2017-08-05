Steelers New $9,000 Book Is ‘Largest Ever’ On NFL Team’s History

For the Steelers fan that has everything, the football team’s website has a new piece of memorabilia that will likely put a smile on a Steelers fan’s face this holiday season.

Announced on August 4 on the Steelers website, an upcoming limited edition book about the NFL team is now available for pre-orders, and it is heavily contributed to by co-owner, Thomas Tull.

While there have been books published in the past about the NFL team’s history, this Steelers book is the “largest ever” and will feature limited edition, large-format photography in three options.

In addition to photos, the new Steelers book “celebrates the history, success, and memorable moments with full collaboration with the Steelers” along with insights from super-fan and co-owner, Thomas Tull.

The publishers and editors of the book, Opus, said the actual title of the three limited edition publications will be called The Official Pittsburgh Steelers Opus, and the pre-order button is available at their website. The three options for the Steelers book include the Classic, Icons, and Steelers Nation editions.

While there is no specific author listed on the press release about the Steelers book on the Opus website, the voice of the book heavily relies on guidance from Thomas Tull.

As a co-owner of the Steelers and lifelong fan, Opus used Thomas Tull’s intricate knowledge of all aspects of the NFL team to create “an in-depth and comprehensive journey through the archives that will unearth hidden and forgotten treasures and stories to illuminate and excite the emotions of Steelers fans around the world.”

Other literature in the Steelers book by Opus will feature essays, memoirs, and transcribed interviews with players, coaches, and unique NFL behind-the-scenes icons.

For example, Larry Swann, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Greene are part of the Steelers book as well as Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowherd.

Currently, Opus states that at least one version of their limited-edition Steelers books will be signed by Hall of Fame members, but those copies it will cost a heavy sum.

However, in addition to luxury editions priced at $3,900 and $9,000, Opus will also release a Steelers Nation Edition of the book for $300. The new 800-page Steelers book titled The Official Pittsburgh Steelers Opus will be shipped in late September.

