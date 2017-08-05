Jerry Seinfeld Wows Perth, Fans In Adelaide/Sydney/Melbourne Offer ‘Anything’ For Australia Tour 2017 Tickets

Jerry Seinfeld refuses to slow down with age. The 63-year-old stand-up comedian is back in Australia after 19 years. But he is showing the same energy, sharpness, and crazy humor that he is known for.

Jerry started his Australia Tour 2017 in Perth. He surprised the audience with a rather casual entry. However, as soon as he went onto the stage, he got a huge applause. Seinfeld thanked the crowd for turning up for his show. But everyone knew it was just his way of warming up for the next joke.

While his show ended in the ’90s, he is still in the same mood. And so is the audience. The creator of “the show about nothing” talked about how difficult it was to do anything. Even leaving the house could take a lot. Then, he went on to talk about his observations about the modern lingo.

“Sucks and great are the only rating you give to anything.”

Jerry Seinfeld managed to make his audience laugh even when he talked about cliched topics like marriage and having children, thanks to his great skills as a performer. It was vintage Jerry Seinfeld, according to Perth Now.

Around 140,000 Jerry Seinfeld fans in Australia will be able to watch him perform live. He is going to perform every day during his 2017 tour Down Under. His huge fan following all over the world has made him one of the richest celebrities ever. Jerry Seinfeld’s net worth is $870 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The series of performances started in Perth on August 4. On August 5, he will perform at Adelaide Entertainment Centre. For the next three days, he will be at Hisense Arena, Melbourne. The tour goes to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 9 and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, on August 10. The tour ends at ICC Sydney Theatre, New South Wales, on August 11.

The demand for show tickets is so high that the organizers introduced more tickets for previously sold-out venues. According to veteran promoter Paul Dainty, people are begging for tickets. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, people are willing to offer “anything” to watch Seinfeld live.

The newly available tickets are available for around AU$203 ($161), excluding additional handling fees. There are some cheaper tickets available for around AU$173 ($137). Fans can grab tickets here before it’s too late.

