Kristen Stewart Opens Up On Robert Pattinson Romance And Dating Men Again

Kristen Stewart rarely opens up about her feelings for Robert Pattinson, but she confessed how much she loved him during a recent interview. The 26-year-old actress also admitted that she is willing to date men again. Is she considering getting back with her ex-boyfriend?

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Kristen and Robert fell in love on the set of Twilight where they starred as on-screen lovers Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Unfortunately, their relationship ended when the actress got into a cheating scandal in 2012. She was caught having an affair with the Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. They gave their love another chance but officially broke up in 2013.

Ever since their split, Stewart started dating women, including current girlfriend Stella Maxwell. However, rumors started coming out that the award-winning actress and the New Zealand-born supermodel have called it quits when she admitted that she is open to dating men again.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives,” she explained. “I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Is Kristen Stewart hinting that she wants to rekindle her romance with Robert Pattinson? If this is the case, then her chances of reuniting with her ex-boyfriend are slim because the 28-year-old actor is currently engaged to FKA Twigs, whom he started dating in 2014.

During an interview with The Times, Kristen revealed the reason why her relationship with Robert didn’t work out. The Personal Shopper star claimed that she preferred to have kept her life private, but she was always confronted with the choice of not being able to go out and hold someone’s hand without being followed.

“When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy—and that is no way to live,” she explained. “It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

Kristen Stewart claimed that she didn’t fake her romance with Robert Pattinson, but what she said last year was different. She told the New York Times that people wanted her and Rob to be together so badly that their relationship was made into a product.

“It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value,” she said.

After her failed relationship with Pattinson, Stewart started dating her former personal assistant Alicia Cargile. They have been seeing each other for three years, but she only confirmed their romance last year. The Equals star admitted that she would never talk about any of her relationships before, but things changed when she started dating girls. She felt that it was an opportunity for her to represent something positive.

“I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people,” she said.

Unfortunately, Kristen’s relationship with Alicia ended a few months after she revealed to the whole world that she was in love with her. She has since then dated several women, including musicians Soko and St. Vincent and currently model Stella Maxwell. However, her preference may change soon as she admitted that she is open to dating men again. Her latest confession gave Twihards hope of seeing Kristen Stewart reunite with Robert Pattinson.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]