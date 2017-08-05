‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of Aug 14: Marlena Reaches John, Tripp Apologizes, Adrienne In Trouble

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of August 14 tease that Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) refuses to give up after several failed attempts to connect with John Black (Drake Hogestyn). She finally connects with John and makes a plea for help, according to spoilers from Soaps She Knows.

However, she is unable to convince doctors at the sanatorium that she is not mentally ill and that Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) is impersonating her.

Fans already know that Hattie kidnapped Marlena and left her at a psychiatric institution, claiming she is mentally ill. Hattie then impersonates Marlena and takes over her life. Meanwhile, John is looking for Marlena. He is relieved when he finally finds Hattie, who is impersonating Marlena. He questions her about where she has been, but her evasive responses give John an uneasy feeling that something is odd and wrong about “Marlena.”

Hattie, who is impersonating Marlena, announces she is breaking up with John. John is unable to make sense of her explanation of the reason why she wants to end their relationship. His feeling that this is not the real “Doc” intensifies.

It seems clear from the onset that John will eventually solve the puzzle of what is wrong with Marlena. He will find out that the woman who broke up with him is not the real Marlena.

Adrienne Tries To Convince Everyone She Is Not Bonnie

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 tease that Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis (Judi Evans) finds herself trying desperately to convince everyone at the prison that she is not Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), but no one believes her.

Former prison friends Bonnie and Hattie teamed up with Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) to settle old scores in Salem. Hattie had visited Bonnie in prison in a previous episode of the NBC soap opera and invited her to join the team. A sinister part of the plan is that Bonnie is taking over Adrienne’s life after she is smuggled out of prison.

Tripp Shocks Kayla By Offering An Apology

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of August 14 reveal that Tripp (Lucas Adams) shocks Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) by offering an apology for everything he has done.

Viewers will recall that on Friday’s episode, Tripp was going to smother Kayla with a pillow while she was asleep. When she woke up, Tripp demanded that she confess to killing Ava. However, spoilers for the week of August 7 tease that Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) tries unsuccessfully to restrain his son, forcing Kayla to confess that she murdered Ava, although it was Joey who killed her.

Joey eventually confesses to Tripp.

Tripp is deeply shocked to learn the truth. He feels a sense of betrayal because he had trusted Joey as a brother. Tripp’s shock soon turns into anger against Joey, and he considers going after him to avenge Ava’s death.

DOOL spoilers for the week of August 14 reveal that Tripp eventually makes an apology to Kayla.

Chad And Sonny’s Fate Is Decided

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 tease a possible breakthrough in the puzzle over who killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

“Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) fate is decided,” according to spoilers from Soaps She Knows.

Chad DiMera and Sonny Kiriakis try to recall the events of the night that Deimos was killed to determine whether one of them could have killed Deimos. Sonny had previously thought he was the killer and had actually confessed to a crime he likely did not commit.

However, a photo showing Chad kneeling over Deimos’ body and apparently wiping blood or fingerprints off the knife suggested that he might have killed Deimos. But there is a likelihood of an unexpected twist in the storyline that will absolve Chad of the murder.

The mystery of who killed Deimos has generated some interesting fan theories. One theory is that Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) might have killed Deimos during a PTSD flare-up in which she hallucinated a threat from “necktie killer” Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) under the influence of Halo.

Readers should bear in the mind that the theory that Abigail killed Deimos during a PTSD flare-up while hallucinating under the influence of Halo is merely fan speculation. There is no spoiler information from reliable sources confirming it.

Fans began speculating that DOOL writers might come up with a plot twist reviving Abigail’s past mental health issues after head writer Ron Carlivati indicated in a recent interview that the storyline following Abby’s accident will focus on her total healing. Viewers will recall that Abigail suffered PTSD in the past and that she never fully recovered.

Many fans immediately pointed out that the theory could explain the photo showing Chad leaning over the body of Deimos and apparently wiping blood or fingerprints from the weapon.

Was Chad trying to protect Abigail by wiping off her fingerprints from the weapon?

