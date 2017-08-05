Usher’s Wife Grace Miguel Unfazed By STD Lawsuit, Stands By Her Husband Amid Controversies

Usher’s STD scandal seems far from being over as the singer faces new allegations and possible lawsuits claiming that he exposed three others to the said disease.

In a report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 38-year-old R&B singer might be facing more legal charges for allegedly having sexual contact with individuals without warning them about his STD diagnosis.

According to the news outlet, two women and a man stepped out shortly after it was revealed that the singer settled a similar lawsuit in 2012 for $1.1 million.

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom — who is currently representing Blac Chyna in her controversial revenge porn case — will be the one handling the case of the alleged victims. The famous lawyer added that she plans to officially file a lawsuit in California on Monday on behalf of the three individuals.

It was also revealed that one of the complainants will make an appearance at the news conference and will speak out personally about the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Usher’s wife Grace Miguel is reportedly standing by her man amid all the controversies. According to TMZ, Grace is not concerned about the allegations being thrown at her husband, adding that their relationship remains rock solid.

The news site also noted that Grace, who has been married to Usher for two years, is not giving any weight to the lawsuit. It can be recalled that a woman, who sued as Jane Doe, alleged that Usher slept with her twice and infected her with herpes.

The woman initially sued the singer for $10 million but upped her price to $20 million after allegedly testing positive for the STD.

Thank you, Cincy! #CincinnatiMusicFestival ????:StephenCohenPhotography.com A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

However, sources revealed that Jane Doe has a history with Usher and has had a thing against him for quite a while now.

There were also claims that the woman is a close friend of Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Rumors suggest that Foster was just using her friend to seek revenge against her ex.

Usher quietly married his longtime girlfriend and manager Grace Miguel in September 2015. The couple was vacationing in Cuba when they decided to tie the knot.

So far, Usher has yet to comment on the new accusations against him.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]