‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Considers Targeting Joey Next, Lucas Adams Teases Overwhelming Betrayal

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) would finally tell Tripp Dalton the truth about Ava’s murder. While he won’t go psychotic on his brother, he will try to plan his next move. He is considering getting revenge on yet another member of the Johnson family. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor Lucas Adams explained that Tripp will be overwhelmed and feel completely betrayed by his brother.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Tripp considered smothering Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) with a pillow. After she woke up, he demanded that she confess to killing Ava in a tape recorder. Spoilers for next week reveal that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will try to use his words to calm down his son. However, it doesn’t work, and to continue protecting Joey, Kayla confesses that she murdered Ava. Lucas Adams told the magazine that hearing her say the words is something that he has been wanting for a long time.

However, fans know that Kayla didn’t kill Ava. The murderer was her son, Joey. In order to save his mother, Joey will tell Tripp the truth. Once he hears what really happened, Tripp ends up feeling completely betrayed.

“Tripp feels betrayed, because he got so close to Joey, especially in the last few weeks. Tripp was really feeling like he had a brother. In a million years, Tripp would never have guessed that Joey could have done it. It’s a complete 180 for Tripp. His attitude is, ‘Whoa, how dare you be my friend this whole time?’ It opens a new can of worms.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Tripp is completely overwhelmed by all of the information he is getting. All of this time, he wanted the truth, but doesn’t know what to do now that he knows. Not only did he consider Joey a friend, but they are half-brothers as well. Tripp didn’t have a great upbringing and lacked the feeling of a real family. He really connected with Joey.

In a perfect world, the oven timer would go off, and my pizza rolls would be ready… A post shared by James Lastovic (@jameslastovic) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Adams explained that Tripp thought he was prepared to hear the truth. However, it turns out that he could never have prepared himself for this. He is completely and utterly overwhelmed. He is also considering whether he should try to target Joey in order to avenge his birth mother’s death.

4th of July camping with Bubbs and @shelbywulfert #LandoAuditoré #July4th ???????????????????????? A post shared by Lucas Adams (@thelucasadams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

What do you think of what Lucas Adams revealed about Tripp and Joey’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Corday Productions]