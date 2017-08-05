‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 4: Fans Hint Major Death After Watching Leaked Episode Online [Spoilers]

These are not good times for Game Of Thrones fans. Season 7 happens to be the penultimate installment of the massively popular HBO series. Surely, it has already made its mark. Then, Episode 4 was leaked before its scheduled release.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Some of the fans have already watched S07E04 online. And they are now revealing major spoilers for the upcoming episode, “The Spoils of War.” One of the major leaks is about a critical update about an encounter between Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister.

Game Of Thrones fans know Jaime by his infamous designation of being the “king-slayer.” It was Jaime who killed Aerys II Targaryen. Here is a fact for GoT beginners. “The Mad King” happens to be Danny’s father. And fans have long wondered what would happen when Khaleesi meets her father’s killer.

Seems like the long-awaited encounter takes place on Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4. Some of the fans, who have already watched the leaked episode online, reveal that Jaime faces Drogon, one of Daenerys’ dragons, in the upcoming episode. At the same time, Cersei’s Hand is hailed for having the immense courage to charge at the dragon.

Spoilers also reveal that Bronn comes to Jaime’s rescue. But there’s no denying the fact that they are facing a full-grown dragon. Apparently, it is not shown on Episode 4 if Bronn and Jaime are literally killed by Drogon. But there are enough hints to suggest so.

One of the fans wrote on the Game of Thrones subreddit that Cersei might be the only one to remain alive during the King’s Landing battle. Fans may not be ready to see Jaime die. But one fan noticed Jaime, in full heavy Armor, sinking to the bottom of the lake.

Some are still hoping that Jaime will be rescued on Episode 5. Some feel Cersei would go on a rampage and destroy Daenerys Targaryen when the Queen comes to know about Jaime’s capture. We’ve already seen she’s planning to get the dragons killed.

It is believed that the leaked copy was probably for dubbing and/or subtitling. Star India earlier took the responsibility for the leak. It issued a statement to declare that a forensic investigation had been initiated to “swiftly determine the cause” of the serious breach. This leak is not a part of the earlier hack on HBO, according to Reuters.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]