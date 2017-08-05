Jennifer Duggar Likened To Jana Duggar On Birthday As Jinger Hints At Twin John David Duggar’s Courting Status

Jennifer Duggar turned 10 this week, and her family did not forget to wish her the happiest birthday. The fans, on the other hand, noticed just how much Jenni is growing up to be like the eldest sister, Jana Duggar. In a family, in which girls are encouraged to get married as soon as they are of age, Jana always has been the odd one out. And now with her twin John David rumored to be courting someone, the 27-year-old Duggar is feeling the pressure.

Despite being compared to her still-single sister, Jennifer Duggar is only 10 years old, which means that she has at least eight years until she can get legally married. But her resemblance to Jana is so uncanny that the fans had to make note of it on the pictures uploaded to celebrate her big day.

“Happy Birthday Jenni!” A fan commented on one of the photos. “She is such a pretty girl and looks so much like her beautiful sister, Jana!”

Another follower echoed the sentiment by writing, “Happy birthday Jenni. Looks just like her sister Jana. Beautiful.”

Even though she just turned two-digit old this week, she is already in the habit of taking care of her younger siblings, nephews and nieces. The picture above shows Jenni holding her older sister Jessa’s baby boy Spurgeon.

Check out Jennifer hanging out with her siblings!

While no one in the family hopes that Jenni will remain single like her eldest sister, Jana is not doing so bad herself. She has been linked to a few men like Jonathan Hartono, Lawson Bates Tim Tebow over the years. Although no relationship advanced into the courting phase, Jana has been doing well for herself by cooking, working around the family home, and tending to her garden.

One of the reasons that Jill & Jessa Counting On fans could justify the fact that Jana was not in a relationship was by pointing to her twin John David. He is exactly the same age as her, but also has not courted.

But that changed quickly with Jinger, the recently married 23-year-old Duggar, revealing the tidbit she knows about his dating life.

“I guess people say that I know the most about John’s relationship status,” she said, according to In Style Magazine. “My answer to that, the info I know, is ask John. It’s true. My lips are sealed.”

If John David is courting, then that will put some real pressure on Jana to find a man for herself. Some of the fans have nicknamed her Cinderella Duggar, as she continues to manually serve her family while all her sisters get married.

Do you think Jenni will grow up to be a lot like her sister? Or do you think she will be able to forge her own life? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]