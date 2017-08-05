Matt Roloff Shares Photo Of Gorgeous Venue For Daughter Molly’s Wedding, Will The Nuptials Air On TLC?

Molly Roloff’s wedding is almost upon us and her dad Matt couldn’t help but share a photo of her beautiful venue as a sneak peak for LPBW fans.

This week, we have seen the entire Roloff family prepping for Molly’s big day. As Inquisitr reported, Molly, Audrey, Amy, Jacob’s girlfriend Isabel, and Tori were all spoiled with manicures and pedicures on Thursday. And earlier today, Instagram stories from Audrey and Tori’s pages showed a bunch of women prepping flower bouquets.

Later on Instagram, Matt Roloff shared a photo of what appears to be his daughter’s wedding venue. The father of four appears alongside Amy Roloff at the gorgeous wedding site. And Amy has confirmed that the wedding will indeed take place at Roloff Farms.

“Yes, Molly is getting married on our farm. I’m excited and so so happy for her that she found a really great guy to say [‘yes’] to,” the Hollywood Life said Amy commented to a fan on Facebook.

The picturesque location was carved in a wild flower patch, per Matt’s Instagram post. It is lined with benches, some with backs and some without. The center aisle is lined with wood chips, leading up to a raised wooden platform where it appears the couple will say their vows. Rows of green pine trees are visible in the background and the setting is like something out of a movie.

Many of Matt’s 198,000 Instagram followers commented on the post as it gained over 12,693 likes and 339 comments in just four hours of being posted. Some fans even joked and asked if Amy and Matt were getting re-married since they both appeared in the photo together.

Amy and I putting The final touches in preparation for tomorrow’s big day A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

A number of other comments praised Matt and Amy for putting aside their differences to make Molly and her fiancé Joel’s wedding a day to remember.

“Congratulations Molly and that’s a nice picture seeing Matt and Amy standing side by side!”

A few other fans wished Molly well and prayed for a great day. Many fans also tagged Matt in the comments to ask if the wedding would be aired on an episode of Little People Big World.

Unfortunately for fans, that questions remains unanswered. Since Molly and her fiancé, Joel Silvius, live up in Washington state and do not appear on the show, it doesn’t seem likely that they will feel comfortable sharing such an intimate moment of their lives on camera and in front of millions of viewers. Furthermore, Molly’s Instgram page is also private. But still, it has yet to be announced whether or not the nuptials will air.

Would you like to see Molly’s wedding on TLC? Let us know in the comments!

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Instagram]