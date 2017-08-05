Kendall Jenner Called Out By New York Bar For Not Leaving Tip

Kendall Jenner seems to have created some negative publicity for herself as a New York City bar accuses her of failing to tip her bartender.

Jenner allegedly left the tip line blank after paying her $24 tab at Baby’s All Right, a Brooklyn bar and music venue. The 21-year-old is said to have attended A$AP Twelvyy’s album release party there on Thursday evening, according to Mashable.

The site reported on the venue sharing a photo of Kendall’s receipt to Instagram as it appears she was not feeling generous with her pocket book that night.

“The venue’s Instagram shared a photograph of a receipt that shows Jenner’s name and signature—and no tip.”

While the signature is not legible enough to read “Kendall Jenner,” the model’s name is printed on the receipt. Mashable also reported that Kenny was spotted at Baby’s All Right during the evening in question as she and sister Kim Kardashian have been photographed all around New York City this week.

So far, it seems as if the venue’s Instagram followers do believe it was indeed Jenner who stiffed the bartender. Commenters have started to share their opinions on the tip drama as they refer to Kendall as a “loser” and sarcastically call her a “classy lady” on the post.

Don't forget to tip your bartender 🙂 A post shared by Baby's All Right (@babysallright) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

“Kendall Jenner. F***ing people over and still getting PR for it!”

However, a few people have taken to defending Jenner as they state she may have left a cash tip instead. Other Instagram users have in turn called out the venue for posting a customer’s personal information on social media.

One person stated that perhaps people should not patronize an establishment that treats its customers as it has apparently treated Kendall.

“Or we can just not eat at your place. If this is how you treat customers, maybe your service doesn’t warrant a tip.”

A few commenters even suggested the Baby’s All Right bartender write in their own tip as Jenner “wouldn’t notice.”

“Come on @kendalljenner you’re a multi millionaire.”

Despite people’s differing opinions on Kendall’s apparent lack of tip, there’s no confirmation she actually did not leave one, or if this is all a publicity stunt on part of the bar.

Then again, there’s also no word on if the service was deserving of a tip as Jenner would most likely know not leaving one could end badly for her — as demonstrated through the Instagram post.

Until Kendall addresses the issue and explains her side, it seems people are believing the venue as it accuses her of stiffing the bartender.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]