Is Jessa Duggar Avoiding Derick Dillard’s Twitter Scandal By Posting Baby Photos On Instagram?

It looks like the Duggar family cannot seem to avoid scandals. This time, it was Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, who is in the center of the drama. He posted on his Twitter account a message that attacked one of the other shows on TLC, which also hosts Jill & Jessa: Counting On. This has sent a flurry of criticisms to Jill’s family, as well as the rest of the Duggars.

But it looks like Jessa Duggar is doing her best to stay out of the scandal by showing off her lovely baby boys on Instagram. Her husband, Ben Seewald, who often retweets Derick’s posts, has remained silent on his Twitter.

The 23-year-old Duggar gave birth to his second baby back in February. Since then, she has been giving regular reports on Instagram as to how Henry and Spurgeon are growing. Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans all seem to agree that she is one of the luckiest mothers to have such cute baby sons.

“Wow, you two are lucky parents,” a fan wrote. “Two super cute boys.”

Another commented that Jessa Duggar seems to have “the happiest children” out of all the new Duggar kids. This means quite a lot as Josh Duggar, her older brother, continues to have kids, and her sister Jill just had her second baby in July.

Check out a picture of baby Henry that the fans are cooing over.

Happy Henry ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Just because her kids are very cute doesn’t mean that the 23-year-old mother got to avoid the fallout from Derick’s disastrous Twitter post. One fan wrote about the fact that her Instagram is manufactured in a way that she “can’t put anything on here about the Hate/Cyberbullying that Derick posted yesterday on Twitter,” and called it “rather convenient.” Another fan commented on the picture of baby Spurgeon whether “anyone [was] going to address what Derick said.” Considering how they all star in the same reality TV show, it looks like no one is safe from the raging scandal.

Check out the tweet that is causing all this drama.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Seeing how the 28-year-old missionary has not deleted it, it looks like he still stands by what he posted. In fact, he wrote a series of tweets to communicate to the fans that he does not mean to attack the people.

“People are not my enemy,” he wrote. “I fight against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Everyday, I seek to be less like the natural spiritual state I was born with and more like my lord whom I confess, Jesus Christ.”

Jessa’s sister Jill is also trying to do some damage control on her Instagram account. She notified her fans that she dedicated her latest blog post to the newest addition to their family.

Check out the new photo album on our website! *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Do you think Jill, Jessa, and Derick will be able to stay on TLC with their spin-off show? Or do you think they will receive a warning from the network? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]