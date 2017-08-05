Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has once again fueled engagement rumors after they were spotted boarding a plane to Africa for the Suits actress’ 36th birthday, The Sun reported. Markle has just celebrated her birthday on Aug. 4.

It is now believed that Harry will finally pop the big question to Meghan once they get to Africa. While it still remains a speculation, a royal source shared to the news outlet that the prince has been planning the safari trip “for a long time.”

Harry’s plan to celebrate Markle’s birthday on the African safari is believed to be a romantic gesture that could lead to their most awaited engagement. After all, the destination is popular among honeymooners and also for engaged couples.

The royal source reportedly detailed what Harry had planned for the African holiday with Meghan. Harry is said to have arranged for boat trips across the lake, a hike at dawn, and camping under the stars.

“Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together?” the source said, adding speculation like maybe Harry might get down on his knee and ask Meghan to marry him.

Harry has spoken several times about how much he loves Africa. The prince has worked with conservationists to help transport elephants across Malawi, People reported.

In Town and Country‘s February issue, the 32-year-old revealed that he feels “more like myself than anywhere else in the world” when he’s in Africa. His love for the continent started when he visited Africa right after Princess Diana’s death, and since that first trip, Prince Harry has been involved in different charity projects. But more than that, the place is where he can find peace and relaxation.

The aforementioned royal source went on to say that Harry choosing Africa for a getaway with Meghan is his way of showing the woman he loves what an amazing place it is and that it would be where they would make new memories.

There’s also one good reason why people believe Meghan will come back with a ring on her finger. Africa also happens to be where Harry’s brother, Prince William, popped the question to the now Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

