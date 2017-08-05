Disney Has Found Their Jafar For Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ And Social Media Thinks He Is Too Hot To Be Bad

Casting announcements for Disney’s live-action adaptation of their animated Aladdin movie have been coming fast and furious since the movie was officially announced. Not only has the film already cast its leading lady and man, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, but now it would seem that the movie has also found its highly recognizable villain, Jafar. While the movie could not be made without the princess and her prince, it is just as important to have the film’s primary bad guy, and it looks like Marwan Kenzari is set to be the villain of the story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenzari is currently in negotiations to take on the role of Jafar, following his breakout role in the upcoming star-studded, Murder on the Orient Express. This means that if the deal does go through without any problems, then the actor will become the live-action version of the “grand vizier to the sultan of Agrabah.” While Jafar might have plenty of power from his position next to the sultan as his grand vizier, it is not enough, and he wants more. This means that Jafar needs to gain the help of the genie, in any manner necessary, in order to put his less-than-honest plans into motion.

As long as the deal goes through for Marwan Kenzari to take on the mantle of Jafar, he will join a very select group of villains who are considered to be the most recognizable in the Disney pantheon. However, while he might be set to take on the role of a Disney villain, the internet thinks the actor is almost “too hot” to be the bad guy, according to Bustle. Of course, while social media is buzzing about this casting decision, they do not think Kenzari being good looking is necessarily a bad thing.

While Disney fans might be talking about the actor’s looks, many have already indicated that they think he is actually a great addition to the movie. In fact, Twitter users have been so excited by the decision to bring on Marwan Kenzari, that there is even some talk of Jafar overshadowing Aladdin in his own story. As people on Twitter began posting to their feeds about Kenzari, some shared pictures of the actor and asked who they were supposed to be rooting for again, and even a hashtag was created, “#HotJafar,” in order to spread the news.

With so much excitement already building for a live-action Aladdin, the addition of Marwan Kenzari looks to be making Disney fans even happier than they already were. Although fans might be questioning who they are supposed to be rooting for, it sounds like they are perfectly happy with this particular casting announcement.

