‘DOOL’ Preview: John Suspects Marlena Is Not Herself, ‘Doc’ Tries To Reach The Man She Loves

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) would impersonate Marlena Evans. That happened earlier this week and the psychiatrist was stuffed in a mental hospital. NBC released a preview for next week, which teases that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will suspect that Marlena is not herself. Also, “Doc” will desperately try to reach John and work at convincing the doctors that Hattie is trying to take over her life.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

In the preview clip for the week of August 7, Hattie pretends to be Marlena and breaks up with John. He immediately suspects that something isn’t quite right. He even goes as far as to suggest that Marlena isn’t herself. As fans know, that is because it is not the real Marlena he is talking to. As previously speculated by the Inquisitr, John Black is going to suspect that something is very wrong and do some digging around.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal additional information regarding the couple known as “Jarlena.” On Tuesday, John and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) go to the police to report Marlena missing. This is before the shocking split, which won’t happen until Friday.

Daytime Royalty Online reported that next week, Marlena will try to reach John. It was not made clear how she plans on doing that. However, John and Marlena are soul mates. They have a deep connection that has lasted years and this is not the first time someone has tried to replace Marlena. Decades ago, a similar storyline happened. At that time, the impostor was played by Deidre’s real-life sister, Andrea Hall.

It is only a matter of time before John realizes that Marlena has been replaced with an impostor. He will go looking for his one true love, and of course, he will find and rescue her. John has always saved “Doc” and he will this time, too.

What do you think of the DOOL preview featuring John and Marlena? When will Hattie Adams be exposed, and will John find “Doc” before it is too late?

