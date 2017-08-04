Kate Gosselin Reveals She Can’t Stand The Thought Of An Empty House

Kate Gosselin is the mom of eight children and she is used to a busy house. People is now sharing that Kate can’t imagine the idea of having an empty house, but with her youngest children just turning 13, then she isn’t very far away from having it. She has two older daughters that will be moving out in just a few years.

For 16 years, Kate has had children at home. Now in just a few years, Kate will be the only one in her house unless she ends up finding love and getting married. Kate shared that the day they are all gone is the day she has feared since they were born. Any mother can relate to this feeling, though.

Kate Gosselin actually shared that at this time her kids are annoyed she isn’t dating, so she may decide to do it at some point. She simply said that if it works out, she is all in. The fans would love to see her dating, and if she doesn’t start doing that at some point, then there won’t be much of a show left when the kids move out. Kate is going to need to stir up something to keep the reality television checks coming in for her.

Right now, Kate Gosselin is taking care of seven children at home plus her son Collin who is living in a home to deal with his anger issues. This is a lot of noise in one home. She got divorced from Jon Gosselin a while ago and has been taking care of the kids on her own ever since. Kate shows that she has friends who help her out, but she doesn’t hire a nanny or anything. Instead, Kate does it on her own. Her ex-husband Jon does take care of the kids from time to time, but he has shared that he never has them all at once.

Are you surprised to hear that Kate Gosselin isn’t looking forward to an empty house? Do you feel like she will end up married before that happens or shortly after? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Kate Plus 8 on TLC.

We met this furry guy at lunch one day while out on the boat… he visited each of us around the table while we ate. I'm SO thankful his family allowed us to hug and kiss him bc we are missing our dogs so much! #HadShokaAndMakPersonality #ColorOfNanuq #Perfect A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]