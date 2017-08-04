‘The Division’ 1.7 Update Releases This Month, Classified Cache Drop Rates Finalized

Update 1.7 for Tom Clancy’s The Division is now in the hands of Sony and Microsoft awaiting certification. The major update to the third-person shooter is expected to release sometime this month after a lengthy beta testing process on both PC and consoles. The 1.7 patch will launch with Global Events, Classified Gear sets, and a way to re-customize agents.

The update’s upcoming release and drop rates for Classified caches are both confirmed in the latest state of the game address from developers of The Division. Classified caches are part of the new Global Event system in The Division. During a Global Event, players will earn Global Tokens for completing missions and taking part in activities while an event is started. Global Tokens can be used to buy Classified caches as the main way to obtain Classified Gear sets.

With the 1.7 patch on its way to launch, drop rates for Classified caches are now firm. As noted on the game’s official site, players will obtain at least two items from each Classified cache they open. There is a 45 percent chance that the cache will include a Classified Gear set piece. There is a 43.5 percent chance that an item will be a normal gear set piece, and a slimmer 11.5 percent chance that the cache will offer an Exotic.

Classified caches in The Division also have a chance to contain a third item. Players have a 12.5 percent chance to receive a third item. The third item has a 90 percent chance to be a Classified Gear set item and a 10 percent chance to be Exotic. Obtaining Classified Gear set items will be the easiest through Global Events, but players may find them as drops after the event is over.

The first Global Event, entitled Outbreak, for The Division will begin shortly after 1.7 deploys. The event will likely start in a matter of hours after the patch is deployed. Only three existing sets will have Classified Gear set options during the first event. Players will be able to find Deadeye, Final Measure, and Lone Star Classified sets with new six-piece bonuses.

As the Inquisitr reported, the 1.7 update will also include a way for players to re-customize their characters. Almost all features chosen at character creation can be changed in the locker room located in the Terminal. Tattoos, scars, glasses, hairstyle, and more can be altered for free. Only gender cannot be changed with this new feature in The Division.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]