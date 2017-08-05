Usher Herpes Revelation Leads To More Lawsuits Coming From Two Women And A Man

Usher is facing more legal drama after it was learned that the singer may have been passing around an incurable sexually transmitted disease. According to Gossip Cop, more lawsuits are coming for the “Confessions” singer. The legal action is coming from two different women and one man, all of which claim that they also contracted the disease after having sexual contact with the singer.

The lawsuit will be filed in California on Monday according to the report. High powered attorney Lisa Bloom is representing the individuals who have accused Usher of infecting them. Apparently, he had a lot more confessions to make and didn’t bother.

According to Lisa Bloom, the three unnamed people who are getting ready to sue the singer claim “Usher had sexual contact with them after 2012 and failed to warn them of his alleged STD, as required by law.”

The latest Usher herpes lawsuits are coming after it was learned that the singer lost in court in 2012. Usher Raymond was forced to pay the unnamed lawsuit winner $1.1 million The settlement was confidential and the woman who won it still remains a mystery.

After learning of the lawsuit, another woman hit Usher with a lawsuit. Also identified as “Jane Doe,” she initially asked for $10 million for being exposed to herpes simplex 2 by Usher last year. After she tested positive for the STD, she increased the amount to $20 million. She claims that the increased amount is to cover medical bills, emotional distress, and punitive damages.

It’s not clear yet how much the new plaintiffs plan on suing for but that should be revealed when the lawsuit is filed on Monday. What won’t be revealed is the identity of two of the people filing suit. One of the women plans to be identified as “Jane Doe” and the man plans to be “John Doe.” The second woman will reportedly reveal herself.

It’s also unclear when Usher allegedly had sexual contact with the three new potential plaintiffs but all three reportedly have said that it happened within the last five years. Usher married Grace Miguel in 2015 after years of dating, which means that the singer was allegedly having sexual relationships with at least four other people during the time that they have been together and possibly even during the time that they have been married.

Usher has not made any comment on the herpes accusations or the lawsuits that just keep on piling up. Despite the revelation that he paid out more than a million to silence one woman already, the singer recently made an appearance on Carpool Karaoke but the subject was never addressed.

