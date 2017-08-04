Amazon Under Fire For Selling ‘Trump Tweets’ Toilet Paper Rolls

Online retail giant Amazon caused a bit of a stink this week when news broke that it was selling a product called “Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper.” The price for a single roll of the novelty toilet paper was a staggering $11.99, if you happened to be a member of Amazon Prime.

Social media backlash for the Trump tweets TP was, not surprisingly, swift and severe. Despite being sold as a novelty, Fox News reports that many Trump supporters were not amused by the Amazon gag gift, and it didn’t take long for the outrage over the potty paper to go viral.

Initially, Amazon claimed that the Trump tweets toilet paper was being sold not by Amazon.com, but by a third-party distributor, a company called Toilet Tweets, and just “fulfilled by Amazon.” By mid-Friday morning, however, Amazon had changed its Trump toilet paper marketing strategy, and a site-wide search for the humorous “Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper” further distanced the company from the novelty Trump tweets TP by taking potential buyers to a landing page informing them that the controversial toilet paper was only available through third-parties.

By the time of this publication, searching for the Trump tweets toilet paper brings up zero matching results on Amazon.

As Washington Examiner reports, the tweets included on the Trump toilet paper include public Twitter posts made by the president before his unexpected 2016 general election win. In at least one 2013 tweet, then-private citizen Trump advised the U.S. to stay out of Syria.

“What I am saying is stay out of Syria.”

Amazon selling toilet paper printed with Trump tweets https://t.co/JDMy6milWI pic.twitter.com/AV5FfujtWG — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2017

Another Trump tweet, this time from 2012, immortalized on the controversial novelty toilet paper blasts the electoral college, which ultimately ended up being Donald’s only avenue to the White House, as he lost the popular vote by millions.

“The electoral college is a disaster for democracy.”

In another 2014 tweet, Donald questioned the legality of impeaching a president for “gross incompetence.” Presumably, Trump was referring to his predecessor, Barack Obama, whom he relentlessly trolled with faux “birther” allegations throughout his two terms as president.

Possible side effects could be an Orange ???? rash which will magically disappear upon impeachment. Let's hope it's sooner rather than later!! — LYNDA Q.???????????????????????? (@BONGOBIRD63) August 4, 2017

You can also get toilet paper with Trump's accomplishments on it–a far larger roll than that which has Obama's accomplishments of it. — Tom Mach (@kansasauthor) August 4, 2017

Finally, something to read on the john. — Obscene News (@ObsceneNews) August 4, 2017

The perfect gift for Trumpsters that deny #TrumpRussia . — boohbooh (@mikes_booh) August 4, 2017

“Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

It doesn’t appear that the Amazon Trump tweets toilet paper features any post-election Trump tweets.

Ironically (or perhaps not so much), Donald Trump has spent a good portion of the last few months criticizing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for his alleged contributions to the “fake news” conspiracy. Bezos is also the owner of The Washington Post, which has remained highly critical of Trump since his shocking November victory.

After Trump’s January inauguration, The Washington Post changed its motto to “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” a move believed by many to be a direct bash of the new president and his anti-media agenda.

Amazon offers Trump's tweets on a roll of toilet paper https://t.co/UKtvPxrY6p pic.twitter.com/lREpN67qXv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 4, 2017

While it appears that Amazon has scrapped its sales of the Trump tweets toilet paper, TP featuring Donald’s face is still available for purchase on the site. Called “American Art Classics – Donald Trump Toilet Paper – Dump with Trump!- Highly Collectible Novelty,” the still-available Trump toilet paper features Donald Trump’s photo, and it will set consumers back nearly $13 per roll.

Amazon has yet to return media requests for comment about the Trump tweets toilet paper, and it is unknown if the product will be returning to the site.

[Featured Image by chrisdorney/Shutterstock]