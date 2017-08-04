How To Score A Free Drink At Starbucks This Weekend While Celebrating National Friendship Day

If you have a friend and if you like Starbucks coffee, then you should probably head to the coffee giant sometime this weekend because they are giving away FREE coffee.

To celebrate Friendship Day, Starbucks is offering a BOGO deal. If you order a macchiato of your choice, your friend gets one free. Yes, completely free. Simply go to your local Starbucks sometime between today and August 7, anytime between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to cash in on this awesome deal.

According to the National Day Calendar website, Friendship Day was founded in 1919 by Hallmark. The card giant had intended for the holiday to be celebrated by sending cards to friends to celebrate the occasion. However, by 1960 the holiday had fizzled out and it wasn’t celebrated again until Winnie the Pooh made it popular again in 1998.

The cartoon bear was named Ambassador of Friendship, and by 2011, International Friendship Day was recognized by the United Nations. Though the actual holiday is July 30, most countries do not celebrate Friendship Day until the first Sunday in August.

And if you like freebies at Starbucks just as much as the next person, then you’ll be happy to hear about the Starbucks Summer Game, which is also running now through September 10.

In order to play, you must be a member of the Starbucks Rewards program. Once you are enrolled, you just need to download the app or use the card and scan for rewards each time you buy a coffee or bite to eat at Starbucks. According to TCPalm, there are around 1.85 million prizes up for grabs!

Fifteen people will win the grand prize of 50,000 stars, which is equivalent to about $2,000 worth of Starbucks goodies, and another lucky 50 customers can win the second prize of 25,000 stars, which is roughly worth $1,000 in Starbucks goodies.

One more deal that is available for Starbucks Rewards customers is the Menu Challenge. In order to play, you need to use your app to purchase three things: any breakfast sandwich, a turkey pesto panini, and any protein box. If you purchase all three of those items now through August 7, you will collect 100 bonus stars on your account!

