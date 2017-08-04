‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Black Struggles With Addiction Again, Is It Nicole’s Fault?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady Black will be dealing with his demons once again. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf discussed his character’s future. With Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) confession, Sonny (Freddie Smith) being in jail, and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) lies, everything snowballs. He will be tempted to go back down a dangerous road. When he relapses, will it be Nicole’s fault?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Brady propelling back into addiction is something that fans were hoping would not happen. Even though Eric Martsolf has always played the addict well, he is such a lovable character that people just want to see him happy. However, the actor feels differently and is glad Brady’s history was acknowledged.

“I wanted to write Ron [Carlivati, head writer] a thank you note. I was glad that he cued into a piece of Brady’s history, which is interesting and fun to do on camera. It’s still, and it always will be, an important storyline to investigate the way in which addicts handle and deal with their problems.”

Martsolf is correct that addicts do deal with their issues differently than sober individuals. Too much stress can be overwhelming and is a trigger for many people in recovery. However, that is not the only reason Eric is glad addiction is being addressed on the soap opera.

“It’s something that, if written well, and correctly, it can be a teaching tool to a lot of people out there. I’ve spoken to the mothers of kids who are addicts, and have had their kids sit down and watch Days Of Our Lives and see Brady go through his struggles.”

Right now, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady will be consumed with jealousy. He believes that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker are rekindling their romance. Nicole lying to him and being spotted leaving Eric’s apartment didn’t help matters, either.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is a recovering alcoholic and can see that Brady is teetering on the edge. She usually recommends that Brady go to meetings. This time, she will hit the nail on the head and tell him to address his insecurities. However, he won’t take her advice.

“Unfortunately, Brady isn’t one to be rational all of the time. When he’s hot under the collar, there isn’t a human being alive that is going to change his mind or his attitude about the way he feels about certain things. It’s hard to get through to a guy like that.”

What is interesting about the upcoming storyline is that Paul Narita (Sean Christopher) will be able to sense Brady might relapse. He goes to Brady and tries to help but in a cautious way. Paul is genuinely concerned, but Brady isn’t going to talk to anyone, including his younger brother, about his troubles.

Nicole is in love with Brady, but he just can’t accept that. When asked why that is, Martsolf revealed that Brady is used to disappointment and being hurt. As the actor said, he is used to “train wrecks” and that is what he expects to happen.

“That’s when his demons tend to creep in and get ahold of him and rip him apart. It’s a very volatile time for Brady… When jealousy seeps into an addict’s life, it usually doesn’t turn out well.”

Even though some might say Brady in danger of relapsing is Nicole’s fault, that is only partially true. Nicole should have been totally honest with Brady. Instead, she chose to lie and keep secrets. No matter how noble her intentions were, lies and secrets are dangerous, especially in a town like Salem. However, there is also taking personal responsibility and Brady needs to realize when things are just too much.

Get in the #DAYS spirit! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

It isn’t just Nicole’s lies that are going to affect Brady’s sobriety. There is a lot of other things going on. Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) ran the business into the ground. Sonny has been arrested for killing Deimos when he is actually innocent. He finds out that Victor hired Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) to commit murder.

Plus, he will soon discover that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) broke up with John Black (Drake Hogestyn). He is close to Marlena, so when Hattie Adams takes her place, he won’t get the same love and concern that he is used to. It’s a troublesome tornado and Brady is caught right in the eye of the storm.

A happy birthday to my onscreen brother @gregvaughan . Enjoy your day cowboy. A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf teased about Brady Black on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images]