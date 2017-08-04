Disney Releases Farewell T-Shirts And Other Merchandise For Universe Of Energy Closing Later This Month

As if there won’t be enough people upset about the last day of the Great Movie Ride later this month, now Disney is closing another ride on the very same day. Yes, Walt Disney World will experience the end of another era as the last day of operation for Ellen’s Energy Adventure will also be Aug. 13, 2017. The Universe of Energy pavilion will be closing for good and making way for a new attraction, but that is why farewell merchandise has now been released to celebrate its memory.

In the middle of July, there were a lot of big announcements made at the D23 Expo, and Epcot was the beneficiary of some of the largest revelations. One of those announcements is that a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is going to be created in Future World for a brand new Disney experience.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the new Guardians attraction needs a place to go and it will take over where the Universe of Energy currently stands. The days are winding down for guests to enjoy this attraction as it will be officially closed forever as of Aug. 14.

With that being said, Disney has now released some farewell merchandise for the Universe of Energy and it has shown up in MouseGear at Epcot.

The Universe Of Energy closing merchandise is now on the shelves of Epcot. #UoE #Epcot35 pic.twitter.com/Qk67EvHbdo — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 4, 2017

The T-shirts read “Epcot Center” of the bottom to signify the original name of the park. In the center are two of the iconic dinosaurs from the attraction, along with writing that states “Universe of Energy – Extinct: August 2017.”

According to Park Pass on Twitter, the farewell merchandise is also being sold at the attraction exit of Universe of Energy.

Universe of Energy Countdown to EPCOT 35th Anniversary! Limited Edition of 3000. @DisneyPinsBlog pic.twitter.com/cxBb1FMV6k — disney2u (@disney2u) August 4, 2017

All of the Universe of Energy merch for sale at Epcot! Find it in Mouse Gears while supplies last pic.twitter.com/f1bLaBuHVe — Park Pass (@ORLParkPass) August 4, 2017

As of now, it looks as if this is the farewell merchandise available to purchase:

T-Shirt

Hat

Tervis tumbler

Ornament

Pin

For now, the merchandise is not available online or on the Disney Shopping Parks app. Some of it is set to be released online on Aug. 10, which is the same day that the Great Movie Ride farewell items will be available.

Next weekend is going to be an extremely busy and emotional one at Walt Disney World, as two beloved attractions will experience their final day of operation. August 13 will see a lot of guests enjoying their final rides on Universe of Energy and the Great Movie Ride, as they will close forever the next day. All of this farewell merchandise at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios may be sad, but they are great keepsakes to honor the memory of the iconic attractions.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]