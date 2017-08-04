‘Wahlburgers’ Season Premiere Features New Kids On The Block Member And His Brothers’ Growing Empire

Who knew that Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame would go on to become an entrepreneur and an actor in his own right? But that’s what’s happened now that Wahlburgers — a chain of restaurants specializing in hamburgers of all kinds — has become such a nationwide success.

And, on the Wahlburgers season premiere, which will air on the A&E network on Wednesday, August 9, at 9:00 p.m. EST, we’ll see not only just how far they’ve come, but also the different challenges that come with building a multi-million dollar burger empire. Did Ray Kroc go through this?

In a press release from A&E announcing the Wahlburgers season premiere — the seventh of its kind, so mazel tov to them! — it was announced that the first episode of the season will be called “Houston, We Have a Paul-Blem.” Focus, this time, is on Paul Wahlberg, Donnie and Mark’s less famous older brother, who makes a special guest appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show.

Wonder how he got that connection!

“Mark, Donnie and Paul all converge in Houston in hopes of another New England Patriots championship. While Mark and his kids take on NFL Pro Bowler Travis Kelce, Donnie convinces Paul to join him on Jenny’s radio show.”

Check out a preview clip of the Wahlburgers season premiere episode below.

But there’s also good news for fans of the show: the Wahlburgers season premiere is actually a two-parter! The second episode, which will air August 9 at 9:30 p.m. EST, is called “Fry Me To The Moon.” In this episode, Donnie — who, as an actor, is best known for his work on the nationally syndicated Blue Bloods — went so far as to invite internet celebrity and well-known food critic Daym Drops to try the hamburgers that the family makes. His suggestions, too, help convince Paul that he needs to change up the fries.

Meanwhile, Alma enlists the help of Johnny Drama to teach her golf so she can spend more time with Mark.

You can check out a clip of the second part of the premiere episode below.

If you can’t wait for the Wahlburgers season premiere, you can check out the official website to see where you can try a burger of your own.

Will you be checking out the Wahlburgers season premiere?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Wahlburgers]