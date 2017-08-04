Lawson Bates Reveals New Music Video ‘Past The Past’ [Video]

Last night on a new episode of Bringing Up Bates, the fans saw Lawson Bates film the new music video for his song “Past the Past.” He had Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty there with him to play the female part of the video. These two did a great job and fans loved watching them do this, but they never showed the video on the new episode. Lawson Bates actually went to his YouTube channel and shared the music video.

This was pretty interesting to watch as Lawson contacted Sadie and asked her if she would be interested in doing the video with him. They even showed how Lawson didn’t do all of the football plays in the video but instead had a stunt double that was taking the big hits for him. In the video. Lawson looks like he has injured his knee, but he didn’t do that part until he was laying on the ground injured.

Lawson Bates has made it clear that he wants to do country music. This is a passion for him other than reality television. Back in January, Fox News shared all about Lawson’s big plans. When it comes to his music plans, it is all for him and nothing about his family. This is the one thing that he does on his own. At the age of 19, Lawson moved to Nashville on his own away from his family. This was really hard for him, but it seems like it might be worth it the way that things are going.

When your lil sis tells you all she wants to do on her Bday is go riding with you ???????????? A post shared by Lawson Bates (@lawbates) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Lawson Bates doesn’t do typical country music though. He won’t be writing about drinking or anything that doesn’t fit him. This song is all about a break-up. Lawson shared saying, “When I started singing country music I had to set my boundaries and decide what I wanted to sing about. I won’t sing something…that is contrary to what I think is morally right.” Fans have seen Lawson working with Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice as well. It is going to be interesting to continue to watch his career.

What do you think of Lawson Bates’ new music video for “Past the Past”? Do you feel like country music is what he should be doing? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bringing Up Bates when they air on Thursday nights on UP.

Meet the newest members of the fam 🙂 A post shared by Lawson Bates (@lawbates) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

