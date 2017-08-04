Hilary Duff Shares Photo In A Bathing Suit, Tells Body Shamers #KissMyA**

Hilary Duff has faced some serious body shaming since she’s gone from thin to curvaceous, but the blonde beauty isn’t letting the haters get in her way. Instead, the star posted a photo of herself looking incredibly hot to her Instagram, and told the haters to #KissMyA**.

The star shared a photo of herself in a printed bathing suit from the back, as she carried around her son, Luca, 5, during a beach day. According to Duff, photographers and tabloids like to make a big deal about stars having flaws on their bodies, but Hilary Duff says that it is absolutely ridiculous.

Hilary Duff proudly proclaimed that she will be turning 30 in September, an age when women in Hollywood are often told they are “getting old.” However, she stated that despite the fact that her body isn’t perfect, it gave her the greatest gift of all: her son Luca, and she wouldn’t take that back for anything. She also encourages women to be proud of their flaws, as it shows that we are all different. If we all looked the same, life would be incredibly boring, and Hilary Duff is certainly right about that.

She also goes on to tell body shamers that they certainly know how to “ruin a good time.”

The star also stated that tabloids love to share “celeb flaws” and she knows that she has them, so she doesn’t mind sharing them. Instead of focusing on the cellulite on her body or any other issues that society perceives she has, Hilary Duff says that she wants to spend time with her son enjoying their time together. Duff has stated before that sometimes she is away from her son for months at a time, and therefore any time they spend together is precious, no matter what she looks like.

Hilary Duff recently went away on vacation with her son, Luca, to Canada where her ex-husband, Mike Comrie lives. During the time she was away, her mansion in California was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, however Hillary Duff stated that she was glad that no one was hurt in the home invasion.

