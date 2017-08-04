George Clooney And Wife Amal Enjoy Their Summer In Italy Amid Their Twins’ Photo Leak

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, may have just been targeted by a shocking invasion at their home in Italy, where photographers hoped a fence and climbed a tree to take the first photos of the couple’s twins, but according to a new report, they aren’t letting the violation ruin their summer.

Although George Clooney and Amal certainly aren’t ignoring the photographers’ behavior, they continue to focus on their new babies, Alexander and Ella, and they are getting the children acquainted with their European lifestyle at their home on Lake Como.

As fans may have seen, George Clooney’s twins were first seen publicly when they were making their way out of a private plane with their parents last month. However, at the time, the children’s faces weren’t seen. Instead, images showed Clooney and his wife carrying the children in baby carriers that were completely covered.

In a new report shared by People magazine, via The Daily Dish, an insider revealed that George Clooney and his wife were enjoying “sun-kissed downtime” with their babies at their villa and “laughter-filled pasta dinners with friends.”

“The weather has been fantastic — sunny and warm every day,” the source added, revealing that George Clooney and Amal seemed “very happy” to be at home with their twin babies.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on June 6 in London, and shortly thereafter, the report revealed, they returned to their habit of glamorous dinner dates with an outing at the Grill in the Villa d’Este Hotel in Cernobbio, Italy. Around the same time, the couple enjoyed a meal at Gatto Nero in Northern Italy.

As George Clooney and Amal continue to enjoy their time with one another Italy, a source claims that the actor has stepped up security at his villa in hopes of preventing another incident like the one that took place in July and resulted in unauthorized photos of his twins being shared on the cover of a French magazine.

Days ago, the insider told Hollywood Life that George Clooney was horrified after learning that photographers had snuck onto his property without him knowing, especially during a time when his twins were at home, and he plans to beef up his security team.

[Featured Image by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images]