‘Teen Mom 2:’ Kailyn Shares That Her Pregnancy With Baby Lo Is High Risk

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has been under scrutiny ever since she announced she was pregnant with her third child from her third baby daddy. The star shocked fans of the Teen Mom franchise when she made it known that she got pregnant just mere months after her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. According to Kail on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, she had no idea she could even get pregnant and thought that she wouldn’t need to use birth control.

Kailyn Lowry told her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, father of their son, Isaac, that her doctor told her that she would need to undergo IVF procedures if she ever wanted to get pregnant again. As such, the Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t even thinking about using protection when she hung out with her new man, Chris Lopez.

She revealed in a deleted Teen Mom 2 scene that she suffered complications with Isaac, 7, and that her doctor was concerned she could go into preterm labor. Although Kail hasn’t been vocal on her social media accounts about the baby being high risk, she did get candid with the crew, saying that the possibilities of something going wrong with the new baby made her “nervous.”

Photo x @photographybydeannamichele Hair & make up x @mestradaaa Dress & hair piece x @sewtrendyaccessories ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

The Teen Mom 2 star is due to give birth to Baby Lo (the nickname she’s given her child) any day now. She seems to be in good health as she awaits the delivery, as her Twitter is full of remarks about her cooking with her friends and generally having fun as she awaits the labor. It appears that Baby Lo is now full-term, so her doctor’s fears about preterm labor seem to have, thankfully, not been realized, which must be a huge relief for Kail.

Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, are currently not on the best of terms. He has stated that he believes Kail is making up gossip and being overdramatic just for the views and ratings for Teen Mom 2. Thus far, Chris has not agreed to appear on the show, and Kail doubts that he will ever consent to being filmed for MTV cameras.

We had so much fun blueberry picking this morning ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]