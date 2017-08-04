Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Continue To Defend The President

Fox News has been accused of acting as part of Donald Trump’s PR team, even though there hasn’t been any actual proof. However, after both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s shows on Thursday evening, you can bet those accusations will continue.

Before discussing Donald Trump’s current problems on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson had special guest Charles Krauthammer on to discuss Trump’s “victory” after he spoke to a group of supporters in West Virginia.

“But I think this is a very important demonstration to the country, to the political elites, and to the press, which he particularly doesn’t like,” Krauthammer noted, adding that Trump is showing people that he has his army and will fight.

Tucker Carlson said that if Donald Trump gets taken out, many voters will conclude that they are not allowed to vote for their own president. Krauthammer said that the Democrats want to take the house so they could impeach Trump. He believes that many want Trump removed from office because he isn’t fit to be president — something that shouldn’t be a reason for impeachment.

“I hope that cooler heads prevail,” Krauthhammer added and then displayed a video of Donald Trump speaking to his supporters.

The video showed Trump telling his supporters that the whole issue with Russia is pretty much bogus.

On his show the same night, Sean Hannity said that Donald Trump “wowed” the crowd. He said that the president is 100 percent right. He then talked about the Democratic party being in disarray, and having no agenda.

“Those on the left have no message or real plan, only hatred and animosity or resentment for President Trump. That does not help one American citizen have a better life or make us a safer country,” Hannity frustratingly said before going on to criticize media outlets such as the Washington Post, who obtained transcripts from Donald Trump’s conversations with leaders from Mexico and Australia.

“The transcripts were prepared by the White House but have not been released. The Post is publishing reproductions rather than original documents in order to protect sources.”

In those conversations, Trump threatens potential tariffs on Mexican goods, he vows to help fight the “tough hombres” driving the Mexican drug trade, and asks Mexico’s president to stop saying publicly that his government would never pay for a wall.

Sean Hannity told his audience that because of the media bias, all one needs to do is read the transcripts to see that Trump really didn’t do anything wrong.

“They are exactly what the president was promising you on the campaign trail,” Hannity sadly points out before noting how much the media distorts what Trump said or is at least cherry-picking his words.

Sean Hannity believes this type of bias never happened to President Obama or President Bush. He pointed out that Trump has faced seven times more leaks than that of previous administrations.

There are many, including Mr. Hannity, who believe that the leaks from the Trump administration are illegal, and the person who leaked them will face severe federal prosecution. Most importantly, he believes that the leaks are shredding the Constitution before our eyes. Do you agree with Sean Hannity’s analysis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]