Jenelle Evans Twitter: She Blasts Mom For Hurting Jace’s Feelings After Birthday Party Ban

Jenelle Evans and her mother have a strained relationship, and last weekend, it became further strained when the Teen Mom 2 star was left off the guest list for her son Jace’s eighth birthday party.

Although the reality star and mother of three is planning to celebrate her son’s birthday with a party of her own this weekend, she wasn’t happy to learn that she wasn’t included in the festivities and took to Twitter to let her thoughts be known.

On August 3, after a fan tweeted to Jenelle Evans, asking if her mother really left her off the guest list and noting that she would be disappointed if she did, Jenelle Evans told the fan that her mother “doesn’t care” and noted that Barbara Evans’ actions hurt Jace’s feelings.

According to an OK! Magazine report on August 4, Jenelle Evans lost her bid for custody of her son in May. As fans may recall, Evans and her mother faced off in court after a years-long custody battle, but unfortunately for Evans, a judge gave her mother full custody of her son with the reality star having nothing more than visitation rights.

Jenelle Evans signed her custody rights over to Barbara shortly after her son arrived due to her inability to care for him by herself.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

In addition to her son Jace, Jenelle Evans is also mom to three-year-old Kaiser, whose father is Nathan Griffith, and six-month-old Ensley, whose dad is her current fiance, David Eason.

As she continues to feud with her mother, Jenelle Evans has publicly revealed that she and David Eason have no plans to invite her mother to their upcoming wedding next month. In fact, during an interview with Radar Online last month, Evans said that she suspected her mom was attempting to get revenge on her for the wedding snub by leaving her out of Jace’s birthday party.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]