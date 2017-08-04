‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Will Victor Go To Prison For Hiring Xander To Kill Deimos? Patriarch Asks For Brady’s Help

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will make a confession. As fans saw on today’s episode, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) is convinced that Victor hired Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) to kill Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) doesn’t believe it, but Paul seems to have proof. Like they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, but what the pilot confirms leaves Brady speechless. So, will Victor go to prison or will he get away with murder?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Victor Kiriakis will finally confess to what he has done when Brady interrogates him. Of course, Brady is shocked. Everyone knew that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) was not capable of murder. Victor wanted him out of jail, but everybody assumed it was because he was family. It turns out that there is more to the story.

Victor actually managed to sneak Xander out of a Greek jail and flew him to Salem in order to commit the crime. The pilot confirmed this after he was shown a photo of Xander. So, what is going to happen now?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that it is unlikely that Victor will go to prison. He has money and unlimited resources at his disposal. During his decades in Salem, he has gotten away with quite a bit. Of course, Deimos was a villain, so that makes murdering him understandable. However, what viewers cannot comprehend is how Victor could allow Sonny to remain behind bars for the crime. Yes, he wanted to get him out, but the easiest way to do that would have been to confess.

As for the future, DOOL spoilers tease that Victor will ask for Brady’s help. He wants Sonny out of jail. He already made one phone call to make someone else a suspect. Well, it turns out he will make another phone call, saying someone else needs to take the fall for killing Deimos. Does he have anyone specific in mind? That information was not revealed, but fans will find out soon enough.

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? What do you think is going to happen with Victor, Sonny, and Brady on Days Of Our Lives? When the truth is revealed, will Sonny forgive Victor for allowing him to sit in jail for a crime he didn’t commit?

