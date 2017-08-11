Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly drafting a mid-nuptial agreement following reports that the “Famous” singer is contracting some high stakes deals that might affect Kardashian’s finances.

An insider told Radar Online that the primary purpose of the agreement is to protect Kim’s own assets from West’s topsy-turvy deals. The source said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is nervous about “all the kinds of deals” Kanye is getting into, which might severely affect the family.

What the agreement means for the couple is that Kanye’s financial problems won’t leak into Kim’s own finances. Furthermore, the source added that Kim wants to go over every fine detail of the agreement, since their children, North West and Saint West, are so involved at this point and will be potentially impacted by whatever the outcome of Kanye’s deals will be.

Earlier this month, Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the insurer of his Saint Pablo Tour. The singer is going after insurance company Lloyd’s of London, alleging that the latter is unjustly withholding the payout from the cancelled portions of his 2016 tour.

Kanye accused the insurer of failure to provide a coherent explanation as to why they have not settled the rapper’s insurance claim and not given any indication if they will ever pay or make a decision on the insurance coverage, the Rolling Stone reported.

In November last year, Kanye cancelled the two remaining concerts of his Saint Pablo Tour after suffering a psychological breakdown, during which he delivered bizarre and controversial statements about Jay Z and Beyonce.

He was later checked into UCLA’s Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center where he stayed to receive treatment for eight days. Kanye’s touring company, Very Good, filed the insurance claim two days after the concerts were cancelled.

“Kim’s worried sick about Kanye’s current situation, which has incurred millions in legal fees already, and is only getting more expensive and complicated,” the insider said about the couple’s alleged mid-nuptial agreement.

A source told In Touch Weekly that the lawsuit could “blow up in Kanye’s face” because it might reveal a lot of the couple’s secrets if it goes to trial. The lawsuit could be devastating to Kanye, Kim, and the Kardashian family.

As part of their investigation, the insurance company allegedly wants to see unaired footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to understand the extent of Kanye’s breakdown. However, the insider said the tapes may reveal more than just Kanye’s situation; they may also shed light on Scott Disick’s partying and how the family members truly feel about each other. This information could damage not just Kim and Kanye’s credibility, but also of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]