Song Joong Ki Reveals Details About His Marriage Proposal To Song Hye Kyo

Song Joong Ki has revealed details about his marriage proposal to his co-star on Descendants Of The Sun, Song Hye Kyo.

During an interview on KBS 2TV’s Weekly Entertainment, Song Joong Ki openly admitted that he proposed to Song Hye Kyo.

“I did,” he said when the interviewer asked him if he popped the question. “I just remember being very nervous. I might be an actor who gains a lot of attention from many people but I’m no different than any other couples when it comes to love. There wasn’t anything too special. But it was special for us.”

He also chatted about their relationship and what they have in common.

“We have a lot of similarities. We like the same dramas. Nowadays, we enjoy watching The Weird Father. We even like the same characters.”

According to All Kpop, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, affectionately known as “SongSong” by their fans are scheduled to get married in October.

Ever since they appeared together on the award-winning kdrama series, Descendants Of The Sun, there have been rumors that they were dating. But they never confirmed or denied the rumors. That was until early July when their agencies announced that they were going to get married. The two popular South Korean actors also released statements on their fan pages, Pop Crush reports.

“I recently had the honor of participating in a production that could let me shine. It was such an amazing experience to me because I received so much undeserved love. During that time, I made a precious friend who eventually became my lover,” wrote Song Joong Ki.

Since SongSong had been so quiet about their personal lives, the news came as a surprise to their Korean and international fans. Song Joong Ki addressed that in his statement to fans, explaining that they chose to keep the proposal private because they wanted to protect their privacy and that of their families as well. He also said that he didn’t want to cause any trouble for his upcoming film.

Song Joong Ki describes his marriage proposal to Song Hye Kyo https://t.co/9uHOBt3haw pic.twitter.com/KRJs21xCEc — allkpop (@allkpop) August 4, 2017

In her statement, Song Hye Kyo said that she and Song Joong Ki fell in love when they were on the set of Descendants Of The Sun. She added that she was attracted to his values and manners while they worked together.

“Joong Ki showed me his self, trust, and his manners for a long time. I thought to myself that it would be good to spend the future with him and I was glad that he could feel my true emotions as well,” she said.

Song Hye Kyo posts first picture, believed to have been taken by Song Joong Ki, since wedding announcement https://t.co/EjmidDFMl9 pic.twitter.com/rUCWmEQ74A — Toggle (@ToggleSG) August 4, 2017

Descendants Of The Sun became a huge hit, South Korea and internationally as well. In Asia, it was especially popular in China. According to the BBC, the series was viewed over 400 million times popular video-streaming site iQiyi.com as of March 2016. The show has aired in 27 countries and translated into 32 different languages, according to Yonhap News.

Were you surprised when SongSong announced that they’ll be getting married? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/ AP Images]