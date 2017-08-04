Is Farrah Abraham Dating? Patti Stanger Offers ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Advice For Finding A Boyfriend

Farrah Abraham appears to be currently single, and if she wants a new boyfriend, she is reportedly going to have to “shut the f**k up.”

According to a new interview, Million Dollar Matchmaker star Patti Stanger spoke to In Touch Weekly magazine during a Facebook Live chat this week and revealed what it would take for the Teen Mom OG star to land a good man following her split from Simon Saran.

As fans may have heard, Farrah Abraham recently filmed a new dating series, Single AF, and during production, she shared tons of photos and details on her social media page. However, as Stanger pointed out, talking too much often works against women.

“Sometimes, a woman is most potent when she’s not talking,” she explained, according to the August 3 report. “If you’re quiet, a man will slowly lure his way in.”

Farrah Abraham appeared on Season 1 of Patti Stanger’s Million Dollar Matchmaker, and during the episode, Stanger hooked her up with a Scott Eastwood lookalike. Unfortunately, despite his good looks, the suitor was unable to win over Farrah Abraham, and according to Stanger, Abraham felt he wasn’t good enough for her since he wasn’t famous.

Farrah Abraham has been involved in an on-again, off-again romance with Simon Saran for the past few years, and after filming Million Dollar Matchmaker, she returned to the relationship before ultimately parting ways with Saran earlier this year during filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6B.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran chronicled much of their relationship on Teen Mom OG, and after splitting during the show’s last season, they briefly reconciled in time to celebrate her birthday in Jamaica. They then traveled to Las Vegas for a friend’s party before calling it quits, seemingly for good.

As fans may have seen, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran were involved in a messy Twitter feud after their breakup, during which Saran claimed that Abraham had not found love during Single AF.

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres tonight, August 4, at 10 p.m. on WE tv.

