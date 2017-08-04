Amy Roloff Shares Cute Photo With Baby Jackson, Says Roloff Farms For ‘Family And Kids And Now Her Kids’ Kid’

Amy Roloff has been commended for being a wonderful mother ever since Little People, Big World started airing 11 years ago. Now, people are gushing over how great a grandma she seems to be with Baby Jackson.

The recent Instagram post Amy shared shows her carrying her first grandchild over her shoulder. The beaming grandma seems to be planting a kiss on Jackson’s chubby left cheek. Amy, wearing a floral printed dress, captioned the timeless black and white photo, as follows.

“This grandma is so blessed and love seeing baby Jackson all the time. The farm is made for family & kids and now my kid’s kid. Very thankful.”

The photo has gotten thousands of likes in just one hour after it was posted. Fans have also been commenting at the wonderful portrayal of Amy’s love for her droopy-eyed grandchild.

One particular commenter shared Amy’s sentiments when she said, “I could only imagine how proud you are of your children, seeing them in their roles as parents must fill your soul!”

The fan also said that her own father used to tell her that “grandchildren are loved more than their offspring.” The photo of Amy with Jackson seems to prove that point.

This grandma is so blessed and love seeing baby Jackson all the time. The farm is made for family & kids and now my kid's kid. Very thankful. #secondact #grandmaroloff #rolofffarms #grandsonjackson A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

It can be gathered from the post that Zach, Tori, and baby Jackson are frequenting the Farms. It can safely be assumed that other members of the reality show family have been coming and going to the Roloff Farms as wedding preparations are on full blast. Matt and Amy Roloff’s only daughter, Molly Jo, is set to marry her fiancé, Joel Silvius, on Saturday at the farm.

The Roloff family is indeed growing. The show started with just a still-together Matt and Amy along with their four children, including twins Zach and Jeremy, Molly, and youngest son Jacob. As the years went by, Matt and Amy went their separate ways, but the family grew to include Tori and Audrey, Jeremy’s wife. Joel will soon be lawfully part of the family, while Jacob’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock, is already considered one of the Roloffs, but the young couple is not officially part of the show.

The world is indeed getting bigger for the Little People, Big World stars. The family already welcomed fan-favorite Baby Jackson last May while another baby is on the way. Audrey and Jeremy will be first-time parents in a month or so. This time, Grandma Amy and Grandpa Matt will have a lovely granddaughter to take care and swoon over.

No news yet if or when Molly will have her own little bundle of joy or even if Jacob will eventually settle down. One thing’s for sure, however, the Roloff Farms is big enough to welcome Matt and Amy’s kids’ kids.

I simply can't understand how I am so lucky to call these two mine. #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

The Roloffs are set to welcome Joel to the family on August 5. Stay tuned to see how Amy, the Little people, Big World matriarch, will handle the marriage of their only daughter. Look out for Baby Jackson, as well, as he’ll certainly be dressed to kill come Saturday.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images]