WWE News: Eva Marie Released By WWE, What’s Next For Former ‘SmackDown Live’ Talent?

After months of rumors regarding her possible departure, Eva Marie announced Friday that she has been released by WWE, ending a four-year run with the company.

The announcement was made on Friday morning, as Eva Marie, 32, confirmed via social media that she has come to terms with her release, four years after making her debut for WWE. In her official statement, she had thanked WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, and executives Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque for the opportunity to work for the company, citing her WWE “Tribute to the Troops” appearance in Afghanistan as one of her more memorable experiences as part of WWE’s roster.

Prior to her release, Eva was drafted in July 2016 to SmackDown Live, but had not wrestled an actual match for WWE’s blue brand, due to the nature of her gimmick of begging off matches just as she was introduced to the ring, and her extended hiatus from in-ring competition after a Wellness Policy suspension in the summer of 2016.

As Sportskeeda noted, Eva Marie’s release came as no surprise to a lot of fans, as she had removed all social media references to her WWE employment earlier this year. Eva Marie, real name Natalie Nelson-Coyle, had also been working on a movie career during her time away from WWE, and had recently appeared alongside Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon in the film Inconceivable, playing a character named Linda, according to IMDB.

Aside from the aforementioned Inconceivable, Eva Marie will also be appearing in another film called Action #1. According to the film’s listing, the movie revolves around “five smart and equally geeky associates” hired by a comic book store owner, as they seek to pull off the ultimate heist – “stealing the most valuable comic from Nicholas [sic] Cage and holding it for ransom.” Eva, who is billed as “Natalie Eva Marie,” just as she is in Inconceivable, will be playing the role of a bounty hunter, alongside Mike Castle, Jimmy Tatro, Hayley Magnus, and Betsy Sodaro.

Although Eva Marie’s release marks the end of a four-year relationship with the WWE, and a possible focus on a Hollywood career, she admitted last month in an interview with TooFab that she would be open to return to the company, regardless of brand.

“WWE, for me, is where it all started. You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what’s creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean.”

Wrestling fans, what are your thoughts on Eva Marie getting released by the WWE? Would you like to see her return to the ring in the future, or would you prefer that she continues her focus on making it as an actress?

