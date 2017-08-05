‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Temptation Competition Results, HOH Nominations For ‘BB19’ House Take Shape

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Friday, August 4, include the Temptation Competition Results. The BB19 cast had to get out of bed early to participate in the contest this morning, setting the stage for the Nomination Ceremony that will take place later in the day. The CBS live feeds went to the kittens and it was clear that the competition had begun. The winner of this Temptation Competition would be safe from nomination and eviction for the week, while the last place finisher would become the “special” third nominee.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a plan was hatched overnight by new Head of Household Josh Martinez, with Kevin Schlehuber also in his ear about what he should do with the power this week. Josh had indicated that his primary target is Jessica Graf, who he had hoped to nominate and have the BB19 house evict next Thursday night, August 10. That shifted a bit after a chat with Christmas Abbott. Would the Temptation Competition results allow Josh to go after his primary target this week? Or could she gain safety from eviction again?

There were also some noteworthy Big Brother 19 spoilers about this Temptation Competition from Thursday, August 3, as most of the house decided to participate. Last week, it was just Jason Dent, Alex Ow, Mark Jansen, and Matt Clines who decided to participate. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson decided to sit it out, which may have cost them the Halting Hex, as Jessica was forced to use it at the August 3 Eviction Ceremony. Jessica and Cody aren’t sitting out this week. They wouldn’t make that mistake twice.

With the exceptions of Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez as the HOH, all of the remaining BB19 cast members played in the Temptation Competition on August 4. Christmas opted to avoid the possible risk of getting placed on the block as the third nominee, plus she still has the Ring of Replacement in her possession if she feels the need to join the Week 6 Veto Competition. At this point, though, Christmas is trying to lay low in the house and float for a bit.

Josh wants Elena out before Jess/Cody. In part because of Elenas lack of loyalty to Mark #bb19 pic.twitter.com/DG51ashJjf — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 4, 2017

When the feeds did come back on after the Temptation Competition, which didn’t happen for nearly nine hours, it was quickly obvious what had taken place. It should have also been obvious that the challenge would take a long time, as they took 90 minutes just to do the Den of Temptation segment where people stated if they were participating this week. The first thing that live feed subscribers got to see was Josh Martinez stating that he would be nominating Mark Jansen and Elena Davies for eviction.

As for the Temptation Competition results, it was Cody Nickson who won safety for the week, saving him from being nominated or evicted. That’s a big deal for Cody because it might have just ensured that he and Jessica Graf survive to make it to the BB19 jury. Now there is expected to be a lot of additional drama on the live feeds as the potential nominees figure out they are about to be on the block. That could lead to a lot of new Big Brother 19 spoilers tonight.

